Momcozy Introduces Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump to the Philippines During World Breastfeeding Month

Catch Momcozy's SEA early-bird access this World Breastfeeding Month for the Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump

Wellness 1 was created with that in mind, because when we Put Mum First, comfort isn’t an extra; it’s part of the support she deserves.” — Ellen Zhou

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This World Breastfeeding Month, Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand trusted by more than five million mothers worldwide, is bringing its Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump to the Philippines, introducing a pumping experience built around something often overlooked in breastfeeding technology: the mother’s comfort.

The launch forms part of Momcozy’s World Breastfeeding Month commitment to supporting mothers through innovation, education and community. While much of the breastfeeding conversation focuses on milk output and feeding outcomes, Wellness 1 reflects Momcozy’s Put Mum First approach: recognising that how a mother feels while pumping matters too.

“Pumping is often talked about in terms of output and efficiency, but behind every pumping session is a mother trying to make breastfeeding work alongside the rest of her life,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. “We believe innovation should care for her experience too — helping her feel more comfortable, supported and at ease. Wellness 1 was created with that in mind, because when we Put Mum First, comfort isn’t an extra; it’s part of the support she deserves.”

Bringing Comfort Innovation to World Breastfeeding Month

Wellness 1 brings warmth, massage, smart App control and wearable pumping together in one system, designed to make expressing milk more comfortable around mothers’ everyday routines.

At its core is an industry-only 5-Zone Circular Smart-Sync Massage System, designed to mimic expert breast massage techniques through five zones working in rhythm with pumping. This is paired with HugWave™ 360° Full-Coverage Warm Massage, an industry-first approach that surrounds the breast with warmth, with three adjustable levels of 37°C, 39°C and 41°C.

Wellness 1 also introduces industry-first Baby-like SoftPulse™ Technology, using gentle, steady micro-pulses for a softer, more natural latch-like pumping sensation. Its DoubleFit™ two-layer soft silicone flange provides a secure, comfortable fit, while app connectivity and a 180ml / 6oz milk collector add everyday practicality.

The introduction of Wellness 1 comes as Momcozy expands its World Breastfeeding Month 2026 activities across the region through product innovation, professional breastfeeding education and community support. While technology cannot replace professional healthcare guidance, Momcozy believes it can help address some of the physical and practical challenges mothers experience while pumping.

Together, these efforts reflect Momcozy’s wider Put Mum First mission: combining professional support with practical innovation designed around mothers’ real needs.

Launching Across Southeast Asia

The Wellness 1 will be available to Pinoy mothers through the Momcozy official website and Momcozy official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

With Wellness 1, Momcozy is extending its wearable pumping range with a new focus on warmth and massage, giving mothers across Southeast Asia another pumping option designed around comfort, flexibility and everyday use.

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