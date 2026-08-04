DMR Training Meets Ofsted’s Expected Standard Across Every Inspection Area

Staff of DMR Training & Consultancy LTD Assessor and Learner from DMR Training

New report recognises DMR's construction expertise, inclusive learner support and commitment to helping people progress in their careers

Throughout the inspection, our staff demonstrated the knowledge, care and commitment they bring to their work every day.” — David Radley

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New report recognises DMR’s inclusive learner support, construction expertise and commitment to helping people progress in their careers DMR Training and Consultancy Limited has achieved the Expected Standard in every area of its latest full Ofsted inspection.The inspection took place on 9 June 2026, with the report published on 16 July. DMR met the Expected Standard for inclusion, leadership and governance, achievement, curriculum and teaching, and participation and development. Ofsted also confirmed that safeguarding standards are met.The report recognises DMR’s clear understanding of the construction industry and its work with employers and stakeholders to identify and respond to skills gaps.Inspectors highlighted the company’s range of relevant construction qualifications, including pathways for people already working within the industry who need formal qualifications to progress, gain the appropriate certification or take on greater responsibility.Ofsted found that learners gain valuable knowledge, practical skills and professional behaviours through their training. Most learners make at least the expected progress, complete their qualifications on time and go on to gain promotions, additional responsibilities, higher salaries or further specialist qualifications.The report also recognises the supportive relationships between DMR’s trainers and learners. Inspectors found that trainers understand the barriers some learners face and make practical adjustments to help them participate, develop their confidence and achieve their qualifications.David Radley, Chief Executive of DMR Training and Consultancy Limited, said:“This report belongs to the whole DMR team. Ofsted examined every part of our provision, from leadership and governance to teaching, learner support and outcomes. Throughout the inspection, our staff demonstrated the knowledge, care and commitment they bring to their work every day."“We are incredibly proud of how far DMR has come during our first three years as a lead provider. Most importantly, the report shows that our learners are gaining relevant skills, achieving recognised qualifications and creating new opportunities within their careers."“The inspection was demanding, but everyone pulled together. Our senior leadership, governance, delivery and support teams responded magnificently, and I could not be more grateful for their contribution.”Inspectors also recognised DMR’s focus on employee wellbeing and found that staff feel well supported by the company’s leadership.The report identifies several priorities for DMR’s continued development, including strengthening professional development for trainers, embedding careers guidance more consistently and continuing to improve outcomes for learners who face additional barriers.David continued with;“We will take time to celebrate what the team has achieved, but we will not stand still. The next steps in the report give us a clear focus as we continue improving our provision and helping more people build lasting careers within construction.”

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