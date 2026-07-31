Tingdene Holiday Parks Expands Broads Offering With New Plots and Premium Pitches

Premium Static Caravan Plots On The Broads Tingdene Holiday Parks Plots

Tingdene opens 14 new plots at Caldecott Hall, plus premium pitches at Broadlands and North Denes, as demand for static caravan ownership stays strong.

People are still committed to caravan ownership, they just want it to feel straightforward. Each of our parks offers something different, but owners always know where they stand with us.” — Sophie Green, Marketing Manager at Tingdene Holiday Parks

LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tingdene Holiday Parks is opening up new caravan plots and pitches across three of its parks in Norfolk and Suffolk, in response to sustained demand from owners after somewhere peaceful to keep their static caravan: a quiet base for relaxing or getting out into the local area, rather than a park built around constant entertainment and large leisure facilities.The release covers 14 new plots at Caldecott Hall Country Park, a small number of fast-moving premium move-on pitches at Broadlands Park & Marina, and plots available at North Denes Caravan Park. Each park suits a slightly different owner, but the underlying picture is the same: the much-loved static caravan holiday is still booming, and owners are choosing parks that offer clear terms and a settled community.A Market That's Still MovingAccording to Deloitte's Consumer Tracker, UK spending on long and short holidays fell again in late 2025, but static caravan ownership has held up well. Owners know where they're going and what to expect when they get there, which makes it easier to plan around than other types of holiday spending. With many parks reviewing pitch fees over September and October, autumn is also the time of year when many owners typically weigh up whether their current park still suits them.Tingdene Holiday Park's measured approach gives owners what many are now looking for: the freedom to let their caravan with annual permissions and no commission taken by the park, competitive site fees with access to park facilities, and a quiet, relaxed setting without the chaos of a busy traditional holiday park. That combination has made its Norfolk and Suffolk parks an obvious choice for caravan owners reviewing where their van sits next.Three Parks, Three OpportunitiesAt Caldecott Hall Country Park in Fritton, demand has been strong enough to justify 14 new plots, now being developed. The 400-acre estate gives owners access to an 18-hole golf course, an indoor pool and leisure club, the Grade II listed Barn1 Bar and Restaurant, and the on-site Redwings Horse Sanctuary, with walking routes linking directly to the Norfolk Broads.Owners after more room can choose from premium move-on pitches available at Broadlands , which sits on the edge of Oulton Broad with a marina, moorings, an indoor pool, and the Moss & Co bar and restaurant on site. The pitches have more room than standard, with 12-month holiday use, dedicated parking, and set back in a quiet area of the park, close to a public footpath running to Carlton Marshes and the Suffolk Wildlife Trust reserve. With three already reserved and only one more available, this is a limited offer for owners stepping up from a standard plot.North Denes Caravan Park, the UK's most easterly caravan park, has plots available for owners who want a coastal setting with a strong community feel. Steps from the beach at Ness Point and close to Sparrow's Nest, it sits within easy reach of Lowestoft, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth, and continues to attract owners looking for a familiar long-stay base rather than a one-off booking.Supported RelocationFor owners considering a move, the process is supported from start to finish. Owners benefit from:-clear and transparent fees-flexible annual licence agreements-the option to let their caravan when not in use-a settled pace and a strong sense of community-access to the wider Tingdene Holiday Parks portfolio across Suffolk, Essex, Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire if a different setting suits them betterA Destination for Today, and the FutureTaken together, the new releases at Caldecott Hall Country Park, Broadlands Park & Marina and North Denes Caravan Park show Tingdene Holiday Parks building out its East Anglian offering at a measured pace, with a mix of mid-tier plots and premium pitches across three contrasting settings. For owners weighing up a move, or buyers entering the market for the first time, now is a good moment to see what each park has to offer.To find out more about the new plots and premium pitches, or to arrange a visit to any of the parks, contact Tingdene Holiday Parks or visit tingdeneholidayparks.com.About Tingdene Holiday ParksPart of the wider Tingdene Group, which operates residential parks and marinas alongside its holiday operation, Tingdene Holiday Parks offers a portfolio of holiday parks spanning multiple UK destinations. The group brings decades of experience in managed park environments, new developments and long-term ownership.

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