Influential Women Profiles Marcia Murphy: Regulatory Compliance Leader Driving Safety And Innovation

MEMPHIS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With More Than 25 Years of Experience in Regulatory Affairs, Marcia Murphy Helps Organizations Navigate Complex Compliance Requirements While Advancing Product Safety and Business ContinuityNew Smyrna Beach, Florida – Marcia Murphy is a highly accomplished regulatory compliance leader with more than 25 years of experience helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of chemical regulations, product safety, and global compliance strategy. As Regulatory Compliance & Registration Principal at Buckman, Marcia applies her extensive expertise to support regulatory approvals, maintain compliance standards, and help businesses operate successfully in an increasingly complex global environment.Throughout her career, Marcia has developed deep expertise in regulatory affairs, including Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring, OSHA Hazard Communication standards, TSCA compliance, FIFRA regulations, and international regulatory frameworks. Her work has played an important role in helping organizations ensure product safety, meet evolving regulatory expectations, and maintain uninterrupted operations.Marcia’s career in regulatory compliance began with an internship at Bayer, where she was first introduced to the field of regulatory affairs and product safety. That early experience sparked a long-term passion for understanding the intersection between science, compliance, and responsible product stewardship.Following her internship, Marcia continued building her expertise through leadership roles with organizations including DyStar, Archer Daniels Midland, and LANXESS. These experiences allowed her to work across a variety of sectors, including industrial chemicals, agricultural products, and specialty chemicals, giving her a broad understanding of the regulatory challenges facing different industries.During more than a decade with LANXESS, Marcia expanded her knowledge from SDS authoring into more advanced areas of regulatory compliance, including TSCA requirements and pesticide regulatory affairs. She developed the ability to interpret complex regulations, coordinate across departments, and provide solutions that balanced compliance requirements with business objectives.Today, at Buckman, Marcia leads a team responsible for regulatory registrations, compliance documentation, and global coordination across regions including Europe, Asia, and South America. Her responsibilities include managing regulatory processes, supporting formulation changes, overseeing ISO-related activities, and ensuring products receive the necessary approvals to reach markets successfully.Known for her collaborative leadership style and ability to build strong relationships with regulatory agencies, Marcia has earned a reputation for navigating challenging approval processes with efficiency, professionalism, and integrity. Throughout her career, she has successfully secured critical regulatory approvals, including expedited and conditional registrations that have supported business continuity during complex situations.For Marcia, success has always been built on a combination of education, curiosity, mentorship, and the willingness to ask the right questions.She attributes much of her professional growth to good teaching and the importance of having the right questions to ask. Marcia earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Penn State University and later completed her Master’s Degree in Environmental Science. However, she recognizes that academic preparation alone could not fully prepare her for the complexities of working with biocides and navigating highly specialized regulatory environments.Throughout her career, strong mentors and teachers have played a significant role in shaping her approach. Marcia believes learning from experienced professionals and being willing to seek guidance are essential components of long-term success.She also emphasizes the importance of asking questions, especially early in a career. Many professionals hesitate to ask for clarification because they worry others may view them as inexperienced or lacking knowledge. However, Marcia believes asking thoughtful questions demonstrates commitment, curiosity, and a genuine desire to understand.For her, growth comes from having the confidence to seek information, challenge assumptions, and continue expanding knowledge. She encourages professionals to recognize that asking questions is not a weakness—it is a critical part of becoming a stronger expert and leader.The best career advice Marcia has ever received is not to let work rule her life. As a highly driven professional early in her career, she was always focused on achieving goals, completing responsibilities, and delivering results. Even after becoming a mother, Marcia continued approaching her work with the same determination and dedication.However, a leader at LANXESS encouraged her to step back and recognize the importance of balance. Marcia was reminded not to allow vacation days to go unused and to take the time needed to recharge and maintain perspective.That advice fundamentally changed how she viewed success. She learned that being committed to work does not mean sacrificing personal well-being. Knowing when to step away, rest, and spend time with loved ones is just as important as achieving professional goals.Marcia believes individuals are much more than their professional roles. While people may be dedicated employees and leaders, they also have families, friendships, personal interests, and experiences outside of work that contribute to who they are. This perspective has shaped the way she leads, allowing her to approach professional responsibilities with greater balance, empathy, and understanding.For young women entering the regulatory and technical fields, Marcia’s advice is clear: be tenacious. She encourages women not to allow others to underestimate their abilities or question their expertise simply because they are women. Instead, she believes women should build confidence through preparation, persistence, and a willingness to stand behind their knowledge.Marcia emphasizes the importance of being open, honest, and forthcoming with information—even when the message may be difficult to deliver. She believes integrity and transparency are essential qualities for building credibility and trust in any professional environment.For women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and regulatory fields, Marcia encourages them to trust their education, experience, and instincts. Success requires confidence, continued learning, and the determination not to let others diminish the value they bring.One of the greatest challenges Marcia sees in her field today is the ongoing review of priority chemicals by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). From her perspective, regulatory evaluations create complex challenges for industries working with chemicals that have been used for decades.Many of these substances have long histories of use, with some being utilized for more than 50, 70, or even 80 years. Marcia recognizes the importance of responsible oversight and ensuring public safety, but she also believes regulatory decisions should be guided by complete scientific information.She explains that companies invest significant resources into conducting required studies and generating scientific data, sometimes spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on testing requested during regulatory reviews. However, she believes challenges arise when real-world testing data is overlooked in favor of modeling that may represent theoretical worst-case scenarios.For Marcia, the opportunity lies in continuing to communicate scientific information clearly and advocating for evidence-based decision-making. She believes collaboration between industry and regulatory agencies is essential to creating balanced approaches that protect public safety while supporting responsible innovation.Throughout her career, Marcia has also learned the importance of prioritization and communication. She believes successful professionals must be able to manage immediate challenges while maintaining focus on important long-term responsibilities. Not every task can have the same urgency, and understanding how to organize priorities is essential for maintaining effectiveness.Communication is another value that remains central to Marcia’s leadership philosophy. She believes open and honest conversations with teams, colleagues, and business partners create trust and ensure everyone understands expectations.For example, when unexpected projects arise during critical reporting periods, Marcia believes transparency is key. Communicating timelines, explaining competing priorities, and setting realistic expectations allow teams to deliver quality results without unnecessary pressure or confusion.Above all, Marcia believes work-life balance is essential. She recognizes that people only have one life and should make the most of it. Maintaining balance allows professionals to succeed while also being present for family, relationships, and the experiences that matter most.Through decades of regulatory leadership, scientific expertise, and a commitment to helping others grow, Marcia Murphy continues to make a lasting impact in the chemical industry. Her ability to combine technical knowledge, strategic thinking, and people-focused leadership has established her as a respected professional dedicated to safety, compliance, and meaningful progress.Learn More about Marcia Murphy:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marcia-croce-murphy Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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