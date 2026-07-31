Cornerstone Home Professionals Launches Hood Cleaning Services for Residential, Commercial Kitchens in Thurston County

Cornerstone Home Professionals Logo Owner, Randle Kuhn Residential Kitchen

Cornerstone Home Professionals now offers professional kitchen hood cleaning for both residential and commercial customers throughout Thurston County.

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Home Professionals, a trusted whole home service company serving the South Sound and greater Olympia area, has expanded its service offerings to include professional kitchen hood cleaning for both residential and commercial customers throughout Thurston County.

New Service Overview

The new offering covers the full range of kitchen exhaust system maintenance, including hood, filter, plenum, ductwork, and fan cleaning, designed to reduce grease buildup, minimize fire risk, and keep kitchens compliant with safety and health standards. Cornerstone provides two distinct service tracks tailored to different customer needs, giving homeowners and business operators alike a dependable, local option for exhaust system upkeep.

Service Type: Residential Kitchen Hood Cleaning

Target Customer: Homeowners

Key Focus: Removing grease and grime buildup from home kitchen exhaust hoods to improve air quality and reduce fire hazards

Service Type: Commercial Kitchen Hood Cleaning

Target Customer: Restaurants, healthcare kitchens, and other foodservice businesses

Key Focus: Full exhaust path cleaning to support health code compliance and uninterrupted business operations

Service Area and Availability

Cornerstone Home Professionals serves Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, and surrounding South Sound communities within Thurston County, with flexibility to accommodate additional cities upon request. The company operates Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and is closed on weekends, and customers outside the standard hours can still reach out for scheduling.

About Cornerstone Home Professionals

Based in Olympia, Washington, Cornerstone Home Professionals is a whole home service company offering a broad slate of home and business services, including siding and windows, fencing and decking, landscaping, junk removal, and kitchen remodeling, in addition to its new kitchen hood cleaning line. The company has built a reputation for reliable, professional service across the region, with past commercial cleaning work supporting restaurants and healthcare kitchen operations.

Contact Information

Customers interested in scheduling a free estimate for residential or commercial kitchen hood cleaning can reach Cornerstone Home Professionals directly.

• Phone: (360) 800-7341

• Email: cornerstonehomeprofessional@gmail.com

• Location: Olympia, WA 98506

• Business Hours: Monday – Friday, 8am to 5pm



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