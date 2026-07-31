Jaymie Hampson, Recognized By Influential Women, Serves As Area General Manager For Fletcher Jones Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Retail Executive Brings Decades of Leadership Experience, Strategic Vision, and a Commitment to Customer Excellence and Team DevelopmentJaymie Hampson is a distinguished automotive retail executive whose leadership continues to shape the future of dealership operations, customer experience, and organizational growth. As Area General Manager for Fletcher Jones Nevada within the Fletcher Jones Automotive Group, Jaymie oversees strategic initiatives designed to strengthen brand loyalty, enhance guest experiences, and drive operational performance across dealership operations in the Las Vegas and Henderson markets.With a career built on relationship-driven leadership, strategic execution, and a passion for developing people, Jaymie has established herself as a respected figure in the automotive industry. Her approach centers on aligning business objectives with a consistently high standard of service, ensuring that both customers and employees have meaningful experiences throughout the dealership journey.Before joining Fletcher Jones Automotive Group, Jaymie held several senior leadership positions with Holman, including Senior Vice President of Dealership Operations and Vice President/General Manager roles. During her time with the organization, she led multi-franchise dealership operations, focusing on revenue growth, operational efficiency, team development, and performance improvement across several luxury automotive brands.Earlier in her career, Jaymie built a strong foundation in automotive leadership through progressive roles with Kuni Automotive. She served as President and General Manager of Audi Boulder and General Manager of Kuni BMW, where she developed a reputation for dealership transformation, sales performance improvement, and strategic growth. Her ability to combine operational discipline with a strong understanding of customer expectations has been a defining element of her success.Jaymie’s professional journey has been supported by a strong educational background, including studies at Portland State University and the University of Colorado Boulder – Leeds School of Business. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her leadership influence and contributions to the automotive sector, including receiving the Career Mastered National Women’s History Leadership in Action Award for her impact as a business leader.For Jaymie, success has always been connected to the people and values that shaped her.She attributes much of her accomplishments to her strong support system and upbringing. Raised with a strong work ethic, she learned early the importance of dedication, persistence, and showing up with purpose. Her supportive husband has also played an important role throughout her journey, providing encouragement as she navigated the demands of executive leadership.A natural connection with people has been one of the strongest themes throughout Jaymie’s career. She has always enjoyed building relationships, collaborating with others, and creating environments where individuals can grow. That passion for working with people naturally guided her toward leadership roles where she could influence both business outcomes and employee experiences.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Jaymie has received is to say yes before feeling completely ready. She believes many professionals wait until they feel perfectly prepared before pursuing opportunities, but growth often happens by taking the next step despite uncertainty. That mindset helped her build confidence throughout her career, and it is advice she continues to share with others who are looking to advance professionally.For women considering careers in automotive, Jaymie encourages them to look beyond common assumptions about the industry. While many people associate automotive solely with vehicle sales or mechanical work, she believes the industry is ultimately built around people. Dealership organizations offer opportunities in leadership, operations, customer experience, finance, marketing, technology, and many other areas. She hopes more women recognize the wide range of career possibilities available within automotive and feel encouraged to explore an industry where they can build meaningful and rewarding careers.Like many industries, automotive continues to experience significant transformation. Jaymie recognizes that factors such as tariffs, fuel prices, changing consumer preferences, and evolving vehicle technology continue to influence the marketplace. The industry is also navigating the transition between traditional vehicles and the increasing demand for electric options.However, Jaymie views these challenges as opportunities for innovation. She believes successful organizations are those willing to adapt, listen to customers, and continuously find new ways to meet changing expectations.At the core of Jaymie’s leadership philosophy are values of authenticity, integrity, collaboration, and emotional intelligence. She believes great leaders should be approachable, genuine, and create environments where people feel comfortable sharing ideas and contributing their strengths. Whether improving dealership operations, developing future leaders, or enhancing the customer experience, Jaymie remains committed to creating meaningful connections and delivering results through people-focused leadership.With decades of automotive retail experience and a strategic vision for the future, Jaymie Hampson continues to be a driving force in dealership excellence, team development, and industry innovation. Her leadership demonstrates that the strongest organizations are built not only through operational success but through the relationships, trust, and experiences created along the way.Learn More about Jaymie Hampson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jaymie-Hampson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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