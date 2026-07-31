Influential Women Showcases Gisela Belinfante, BBA, MHRM: CEO Of Resume Journeys, And Advocate For Career Empowerment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Nearly Two Decades of Healthcare, Human Resources, and Workforce Development Experience to Build High-Performing Teams, Mentor Future Leaders, and Expand Career OpportunitiesNew York, New York – Gisela Belinfante, BBA, MHRM, is redefining what it means to lead with purpose, combining strategic healthcare operations expertise with a deep commitment to workforce development, mentorship, and community empowerment. As an Operations Leader at Northwell Health, Gisela brings nearly two decades of experience in healthcare and human resources, using her unique ability to connect people strategy with operational excellence to drive meaningful organizational outcomes.Throughout her career, Gisela has built a reputation as a dynamic leader who understands that successful organizations are powered by engaged, supported, and empowered teams. Her professional journey—from talent acquisition specialist to operations leader—has provided her with a rare perspective that bridges the worlds of human resources and healthcare operations. This combination allows her to approach leadership with both a business-focused mindset and a genuine understanding of the people behind organizational success.In her current role, Gisela focuses on improving operational performance through strategic leadership, workforce planning, process improvement, and team development. Her ability to align employee engagement with organizational goals has helped create stronger teams and more effective workplace environments.One of the most significant accomplishments throughout her career has been her impact on workforce development. Gisela has personally hired, guided, and supported more than 1,500 individuals, helping professionals discover opportunities, develop confidence, and take meaningful steps forward in their careers. Through her experience in recruitment, leadership, and employee development, she has consistently demonstrated that investing in people is one of the most powerful strategies an organization can embrace.Beyond her corporate leadership, Gisela is also the Founder and CEO of Resume Journeys, an initiative designed to help individuals take ownership of their professional narratives and confidently pursue new opportunities. Through career coaching, public speaking, and personalized guidance, she empowers individuals to recognize their value, communicate their strengths, and navigate career transitions with greater clarity.One of the most impactful components of Resume Journeys is the “Resume Journeys: Off the Rack” program, which provides free professional attire to women re-entering the workforce. Understanding that confidence and opportunity often begin with feeling prepared, Gisela created a resource that addresses both the practical and emotional barriers many individuals face when returning to professional environments.Her dedication to helping others extends beyond career services. Gisela is passionate about education, leadership development, and mentorship, bringing her real-world experience into learning environments with the goal of eventually serving as an adjunct faculty member in human resources. She believes education is a powerful tool for creating future leaders and equipping professionals with the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed.Her entrepreneurial spirit also extends into the culinary world through her catering venture, further demonstrating her versatility, creativity, and willingness to pursue opportunities that align with her passions.For Gisela, success has always been rooted in something deeper than professional achievements or titles.She attributes much of her success to the quiet work of resilience. She has chosen a career path that she believes aligns with her purpose, and that sense of calling has allowed her to continue moving forward even during challenging moments. When leadership becomes demanding or uncertainty begins to emerge, she relies on affirmations and reflection to reset her perspective and reconnect with the mission behind her work.Gisela believes a professional story is only as meaningful as the people helped along the way. To her, success is not measured solely by personal accomplishments, recognition, or leadership positions. Instead, she views her greatest achievement as the thousands of individuals she has helped find their own confidence, direction, and professional footing.Her leadership philosophy is built on the belief that perseverance, integrity, and service are the true foundations of lasting success. She strives to demonstrate that when individuals remain committed to their purpose and lead authentically, they do more than advance themselves—they create opportunities for others to rise alongside them.A key lesson that has shaped Gisela’s career is the importance of viewing professional growth as a journey rather than a predictable ladder. She believes many people are taught to expect careers to follow a traditional structure, with clear steps and milestones that happen in a specific order. However, her own experience has shown her that the most impactful careers often come from unexpected transitions, changes, and new beginnings.Throughout different seasons of her life, Gisela has embraced the roles of student, builder, and re-creator. She understands that there are moments when individuals are learning, moments when they are leading change, and moments when they must step back and rebuild. Rather than questioning whether they are on the correct path, she encourages professionals to trust that every experience contributes to their larger journey.For Gisela, a nontraditional career path does not represent failure. Instead, it can reflect a unique purpose and calling. The important thing is continuing forward, regardless of the season someone is experiencing.Whether facing professional challenges or celebrating achievements, she encourages individuals to recognize that unexpected chapters often create the most meaningful stories. A career is not simply a document to organize or perfect—it is a personal narrative shaped through experiences, choices, growth, and resilience.As a leader in healthcare, human resources, and operations, Gisela is especially passionate about supporting women entering these fields. She encourages young women to recognize early that they are the architects of their own professional journeys. While barriers may exist that challenge confidence and create uncertainty, she believes understanding personal value is essential to overcoming those obstacles.For Gisela, success is not simply about power or position—it is about ownership. True leadership comes from having confidence in one’s abilities, maintaining control over one’s professional story, and understanding the value of personal experience and expertise.Throughout her career, she has mentored hundreds of individuals and remains committed to helping those who demonstrate accountability, dedication, and a willingness to grow. At the same time, Gisela believes strong leadership requires healthy boundaries. Knowledge, mentorship, and professional networks are valuable resources that should be respected and approached with responsibility.She encourages emerging leaders to support those who are committed to their own growth while protecting their energy, strategy, and expertise. Helping others succeed does not mean doing the work for them—it means creating opportunities while encouraging individuals to bring their own dedication and integrity.For Gisela, the strongest leaders balance generosity with boundaries. They uplift others while maintaining the standards that create meaningful progress and lasting respect.As the workplace continues evolving, Gisela believes one of the most significant challenges and opportunities facing organizations today is the rise of artificial intelligence.She recognizes that automation has created uncertainty for many professionals who have invested years developing their skills and building careers. However, she views this transformation as an opportunity for innovation rather than a reason for fear.Gisela believes leaders must look beyond what technology can automate and focus on the qualities that remain uniquely human. Emotional intelligence, creativity, collaboration, leadership, communication, and genuine connection are essential skills that technology cannot replicate.The future of work, in her view, depends on organizations recognizing and strengthening these human qualities. Rather than competing against technology, professionals must redefine their value and focus on the skills that allow them to create meaningful impact.Through all aspects of her work, Gisela remains guided by a core set of values: integrity, recognition, adaptability, authenticity, and autonomy.She believes work should be about more than completing responsibilities—it should be about ensuring people feel seen, respected, and valued. Every contribution matters, regardless of size, and every individual deserves recognition for the role they play in organizational success.While she embraces change and believes adaptability is essential, Gisela also strongly advocates for work-life balance. She believes balance should not be considered an additional workplace benefit but rather a fundamental standard that allows people to remain productive while maintaining their humanity.Personally, she strives to live authentically while maintaining a growth mindset. She believes personal development requires curiosity, reflection, and the willingness to continue evolving.Above all, Gisela values autonomy and independence—the freedom to make intentional choices, remain aligned with her values, and take ownership of her decisions. These principles continue to motivate her leadership and guide the way she supports others.Grounded in academic achievement, professional experience, and a lifelong commitment to helping others succeed, Gisela Belinfante continues to make a meaningful impact across healthcare, human resources, and workforce development. Through strategic leadership, mentorship, and community-focused initiatives, she demonstrates that true leadership is not measured only by results, but by the people empowered and communities strengthened along the way.Learn More about Gisela Belinfante:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Gisela-Belinfante Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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