The Genuine Christian: A Journey Through 1 John Guides Readers Toward Authentic Biblical Faith

The Genuine Christian: A Journey Through 1 John (THE BIBLE JOURNEY: Treasures Along the Path of Truth) by Victor 'Jojo' Risma

Victor 'Jojo' Risma presents a study of 1 John that encourages believers to examine their faith through Scripture, truth, and spiritual transformation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor 'Jojo' Risma introduces The Genuine Christian: A Journey Through 1 John, the first volume in THE BIBLE JOURNEY: Treasures Along the Path of Truth. This insightful Bible study explores the apostle John's first epistle, inviting readers to examine the characteristics of authentic Christian faith through careful, verse-by-verse teaching. Combining biblical exposition with practical application, the book encourages believers to strengthen their relationship with God while gaining a deeper understanding of the foundations of genuine Christianity.

In The Genuine Christian: A Journey Through 1 John, Risma examines the central themes of John's letter, including walking in the light, living in obedience to God's Word, loving others, and remaining faithful to the truth of Jesus Christ. Each chapter concludes with clear summaries and thought-provoking questions that encourage personal reflection and meaningful discussion. Designed for both individual and group study, the book offers readers practical guidance for applying biblical truth to everyday life.

The inspiration for the book comes from a desire to help believers move beyond outward expressions of faith and develop a deeper, Scripture-centered relationship with God. Recognizing that many Christians seek confidence and assurance in their spiritual walk, Risma created this study to encourage thoughtful self-examination through the timeless message of 1 John. His goal is to help readers distinguish authentic faith from mere religious practice by returning to the truth of God's Word.

Beyond providing biblical instruction, the book highlights the importance of spiritual growth, personal obedience, and faithful discipleship. Risma encourages readers to evaluate their lives through the lens of Scripture while embracing the transforming work of God's truth. By presenting practical insights alongside careful biblical teaching, the book serves as both a study resource and an invitation to pursue a life that genuinely reflects a relationship with Christ.

The Genuine Christian: A Journey Through 1 John is written for pastors, Bible teachers, church leaders, small groups, and individual believers seeking a deeper understanding of Scripture. It is equally valuable for new Christians looking to establish a solid biblical foundation and mature believers desiring greater assurance in their faith. Readers will find a thoughtful resource that supports spiritual growth through careful study and meaningful reflection.

Victor 'Jojo' Risma is dedicated to helping readers engage deeply with God's Word through clear, practical, and biblically faithful teaching. His writing reflects a commitment to encouraging spiritual maturity, sound doctrine, and authentic Christian living. Through The Genuine Christian: A Journey Through 1 John, Risma equips readers to strengthen their faith and pursue a life that faithfully reflects the truth of the Gospel.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/00vlWRYQ

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