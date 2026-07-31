August 1, 2026, News and Notes

Ivan Parron of Parron Law in Miami led a roundtable, “AI in Sports Law: Innovation, Regulation, and the Next Competitive Edge,” with general counsel from the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, and FIFA at the 51st Annual Sports Lawyers Association Conference in Chicago. During the conference, Parron was also elected to the Sports Lawyers Association Board of Directors.

Erin L. Deady of Delray Beach spoke on, “Water Resource Management in Florida,” at the 61st Annual Florida Section and Exposition of the Air & Waste Management Association in Tallahassee.

Kurt E. Alexander of Alexander Trial Law LLC in Merritt Island has been selected, “Trial Lawyer of the Year,” by the American Board of Trial Advocates of Central Florida.

Ira H. Leesfield of Leesfield & Partners, moderated the fifth session of the Courtroom Trial Advocacy Series, “Anatomy of Trials and Appeals,” in Key West.

Eric C. Boughman of ForsterBoughman and Charles Crosby, a former crisis negotiator for the Orlando Police Department, presented, “Mastering Negotiations: Using and Countering Hardball Tactics,” for the National Business Institute.

Scott B. Perry of Murray Guari Perry Trial Attorneys was installed as president-elect of the Palm Beach County Bar Association.

Miranda Weiss and Tom Colpitts of Dean Mead wrote, “Pitfalls in Estate Planning,” published by the Estate Planning Council of Naples in its annual Estate Planning Guide.

Justin B. Shapiro of Leesfield & Partners participated in the fifth session of the Courtroom Trial Advocacy Series, “Anatomy of Trials and Appeals,” in Key West.

Steven M. Harris wrote a feature article, “Firearm Display or Gun Pointing Before Discharge: Irrelevant…Justifiable Nondeadly Force…or Something Else?” in the June issue of Forum 8, the online newsletter of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Bar Association.

Robert White of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holtin Ft. Myers became a member of the board of directors of the Florida Defense Lawyers Association.

Gina M. Fraga was appointed by Palm Beach County’s Board of County Commissioners to serve as a member of the county’s Criminal Justice Commission.

William “Bill” Boltrek, Geraldo “Jerry” Olivo, and Steven Gendreau of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt presented, “Scoring a Touchdown in Arbitration,” at the 2026 Public Risk Management of Florida Annual Conference in Charlotte Harbor.

Dr. Amy D. Ronner, law professor emeritus of the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, presented her paper, “Kraft as Protagonist in the Unseemly Thanatotic World of Dostoevsky’s The Adolescent,” and moderated a panel at the XIX Symposium of the International Dostoevsky Society in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Rand Hoch of the Law and Mediation Offices of Rand Hoch, P.A., received the Stonewall National Museum Archives & Library’s inaugural Stonewall Honors Award in recognition of retired Judge Hoch’s efforts, which resulted in the enactment of more than 150 laws and policies extending equal rights, protections, and benefits to LGBTQ+ Floridians.

Aaron Haak of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt presented, “Construction Law & Roofing Industry Insights: Key Updates and Best Practices,” at the National Women in Roofing Southwest Florida Council’s Lunch & Learn.

Eric J. Dorer of Salisbury, NC, has released “A Land for the Free… Reflections of an American Baby Boomer,” an autobiography that highlights 60 years of American history from the perspective of someone who lived them. It was written primarily for young high school and college students, focusing on concepts like the Rule of Law and the Constitution.

Mary E. Saunders of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holtin Ft. Myers has been elected to the board of directors for Fun Time Early Childhood Academy.

Onika Williams of counsel with Steptoe in Washington, D.C., became president of the Association of Transportation Law Professionals at the organization’s annual meeting in Baltimore, MD.

Mark Wolfson of Foley & Lardner in Tampa is now certified by the Florida Supreme Court as a circuit court mediator.

Timothy M. Ravich of Tressler testified before a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on airline competition and regulation.

Ronald L. Siegel of Brinkley Morgan wrote, “Estate Planning Without Children,” published by Wealth Management.

Robert Gordon of Kudman Trachten Aloe Posner in Palm Beach Gardens is now co-chair of the Membership Committee of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Gary A. Forster of ForsterBoughman presented, “Business Sales: Limiting Future Exposure, Indemnity Restrictions, and Asset Protection,” to a national audience while on location in Las Vegas, NA. He also presented “Tax & Tonic” at Tavern on the Green in New York City’s Central Park, where he discussed the latest trends in tax law with New York City-based CPAs.

Fred E. Karlinsky of Greenberg Traurig is now chair-elect of the Leadership Florida Board of Directors.

Jennifer Monrose Moore of Ogletree Deakins in Tampa has been elected a fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers Class of 2026.

Eric C. Boughman of ForsterBoughman presented, “Building a Healthcare Practice in Florida: Eight Decisions That Shape the Practice” via LIVE National Webinar for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other professionals interested in establishing healthcare practices.

Jennifer Diaz of Diaz Trade Law wrote, “Navigating IEEPA Tariff Refunds: Legal and Compliance Considerations” published in Bloomberg Law.

Samuel J. Capuano of Berger Singerman in Miami has become president of the Bankruptcy Bar Association of the Southern District of Florida.

Michael Willson of Stearns Weaver Miller in Tallahassee spoke on, “Private Providers + Building Permits: HB 803, HB 927,” at the APA Florida Legislative Session Review Series.

Annie Gamez of Holland & Knight was selected to Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone Class 44 for 2026-2027.

Elise Batsel of Stearns Weaver in Tampa was a moderator of the SOREP (Society of Real Estate Professionals) Annual Economic Development Council (EDC) Forum.

Langdon Lile of Laird A. Lile, PLLC, has been appointed chair of the Trusts and Estates Section of the Collier County Bar Association.

Adrienne Love and Hannah Murphy of Stearns Weaver Miller in Tallahassee spoke on, “AI Under Control: A Business Owner’s Guide to Managing Risk,” at the AI Innovations Summit hosted by Tallahassee State College and the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

Dennis G. Kainen of Weisberg Kainen Mark in Miami was a speaker for the Fundamentals of Law class at Miami Dade College on, “Criminal Law and Criminal and Civil Tax Issues.”

Douglas J. Witten of Innovative ADR International has been installed as chair of the State Bar of Georgia Alternative Dispute Resolution Section.

Miriam Soler Ramos of Holland & Knight has stepped into the role of president of the University of Miami School of Law Alumni Association.

Bill Kramer of Brinkley Morgan was named a Florida Supreme Court Circuit Court Mediator.

Eugene Pettis of Osborne, Francis & Pettis participated in the panel, “Beyond the Clinic: Sports, Music, and Economic Empowerment as a Black Youth Health Strategy,” at the Health Foundation of South Florida’s Black Health Summit 2026.

Roy L. Weinfeld presented, “Fundamentals of Florida Association Lien Foreclosure Law,” via Zoom.

John Paul Joseph of the Church Legal Center in Minneola has published, “Pastor’s Guide to Church Law,” a book for church leaders explaining legal aspects of operating a church.

Christine M. Walker of Fowler White Burnett presented, “The AI Ethics Paradigm,” at the Southeastern Admiralty Law Institute’s 2026 Annual Seminar in Williamsburg, VA.