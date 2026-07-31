August 1, 2026, In Memoriam

Larry Baker, Plantation Admitted 1976; Died January 12, 2025 Orrin Beilly, Palm Beach Gardens Admitted 1982; Died November 10, 2025 Jeffrey Berkowitz, Miami Admitted 1974; Died April 25, 2026 David Browder, Jr., Clearwater Admitted 1970; Died May 6, 2026 George Brown, Jr., Bradenton Admitted 1973; Died June 4, 2026 Robert Burson, Stuart Admitted 1976; Died June 6, 2026 Faron Cajthaml, Tampa Admitted 1988; Died October 30, 2022 Neil Chonin, Gainesville Admitted 1961; Died April 12, 2021 Chester Clem, Jr., Vero Beach Admitted 1963; Died February 18, 2026 Harry Certain, Marion Admitted 1973; Died May 9, 2026 Maria Consuegra, Coral Gables Admitted 1992; Died January 31, 2026 Don Davis, Tallahassee Admitted 1970; Died September 19, 2025 Jeremy Dowell, Tampa Admitted 1989; Died June 10, 2026 Mark Edwards, Coral Gables Admitted 1991; Died June 15, 2026 Jack Friedman, Boynton Beach Admitted 1969; Died May 9, 2026 Lesley Friedsam, Tampa Admitted 1982; Died October 5, 2025 Richard Graham, Ormond Beach Admitted 1967; Died June 2, 2026 Franklin Greenman, Marathon Admitted 1980; Died November 26, 2024 Theodore Glocker, Jacksonville Admitted 1984; Died May 22, 2026 Barry Goldberg, Chicago, IL Admitted 1964; Died October 17, 2025 Ronald Guralnick, Aventura Admitted 1968; Died March 10, 2025 Ralph Haben, Jr., Tallahassee Admitted 1967; Died June 13, 2026 Robert Haggard, Miami Admitted 1970; Died October 6, 2025 Sheri Hutzler, Fort Lauderdale Admitted 1992; Died May 21, 2026 Deborah Jesse, Naples Admitted 2008; Died August 26, 2025 Richard Kane, Port Orange Admitted 1963; Died October 16, 2025 Yeong (Susan) Kang, Lighthouse Point Admitted 2004; Died August 15, 2025 Kevin Kapral, Miami Admitted 2025; Died June 1, 2026 Marshall King, Merritt Island Admitted 1970; Died April 6, 2026 Kathryn Knee, Fernandina Beach Admitted 1990; Died June 4, 2026 Nancy Kurn, Saginaw, MI Admitted 1991; Died April 11, 2026 Richard Lewis, Tallahassee Admitted 1972; Died May 26, 2026 Marvin Paul Liepshutz, Tallahassee Admitted 1979; Died December 13, 2025 Owen Luckey, Jr., Edmonton, KY Admitted 1972; Died June 11, 2026 Neil MacDonald, Dunmore, PA Admitted 1992; Died June 1, 2026 Michelle Mason, Sarasota Admitted 1990; Died May 16, 2026 Marcia Mermelstein, Coral Springs Admitted 1982; Died June 19, 2025 Robert Paterno, DeLand Admitted 1964; Died December 3, 2023 Roy Petty, Dallas, TX Admitted 2014; Died March 28, 2026 Susan Pierce, Winter Springs Admitted 1989; Died October 14, 2025 Orlando Reyes, Miami Admitted 1985; Died June 2, 2026 Theodore Simon, Delray Beach Admitted 2007; Died May 7, 2026 Mark Simpson, Tallahassee Admitted 2003; Died April 12, 2026 Frank Schiavo, Winter Park Admitted 1975; Died July 29, 2025 Allen Sheptow, Bay Harbor Islands Admitted 1973; Died May 15, 2026 Lawrence Smith, Hollywood Admitted 1972; Died May 6, 2026 Rodney Tennyson, Jupiter Admitted 1972; Died June 8, 2026 Roland Waller, New Port Richey Admitted 1971; Died April 18, 2026

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