August 1, 2026, In Memoriam
Larry Baker, Plantation
Admitted 1976; Died January 12, 2025
Orrin Beilly, Palm Beach Gardens
Admitted 1982; Died November 10, 2025
Jeffrey Berkowitz, Miami
Admitted 1974; Died April 25, 2026
David Browder, Jr., Clearwater
Admitted 1970; Died May 6, 2026
George Brown, Jr., Bradenton
Admitted 1973; Died June 4, 2026
Robert Burson, Stuart
Admitted 1976; Died June 6, 2026
Faron Cajthaml, Tampa
Admitted 1988; Died October 30, 2022
Neil Chonin, Gainesville
Admitted 1961; Died April 12, 2021
Chester Clem, Jr., Vero Beach
Admitted 1963; Died February 18, 2026
Harry Certain, Marion
Admitted 1973; Died May 9, 2026
Maria Consuegra, Coral Gables
Admitted 1992; Died January 31, 2026
Don Davis, Tallahassee
Admitted 1970; Died September 19, 2025
Jeremy Dowell, Tampa
Admitted 1989; Died June 10, 2026
Mark Edwards, Coral Gables
Admitted 1991; Died June 15, 2026
Jack Friedman, Boynton Beach
Admitted 1969; Died May 9, 2026
Lesley Friedsam, Tampa
Admitted 1982; Died October 5, 2025
Richard Graham, Ormond Beach
Admitted 1967; Died June 2, 2026
Franklin Greenman, Marathon
Admitted 1980; Died November 26, 2024
Theodore Glocker, Jacksonville
Admitted 1984; Died May 22, 2026
Barry Goldberg, Chicago, IL
Admitted 1964; Died October 17, 2025
Ronald Guralnick, Aventura
Admitted 1968; Died March 10, 2025
Ralph Haben, Jr., Tallahassee
Admitted 1967; Died June 13, 2026
Robert Haggard, Miami
Admitted 1970; Died October 6, 2025
Sheri Hutzler, Fort Lauderdale
Admitted 1992; Died May 21, 2026
Deborah Jesse, Naples
Admitted 2008; Died August 26, 2025
Richard Kane, Port Orange
Admitted 1963; Died October 16, 2025
Yeong (Susan) Kang, Lighthouse Point
Admitted 2004; Died August 15, 2025
Kevin Kapral, Miami
Admitted 2025; Died June 1, 2026
Marshall King, Merritt Island
Admitted 1970; Died April 6, 2026
Kathryn Knee, Fernandina Beach
Admitted 1990; Died June 4, 2026
Nancy Kurn, Saginaw, MI
Admitted 1991; Died April 11, 2026
Richard Lewis, Tallahassee
Admitted 1972; Died May 26, 2026
Marvin Paul Liepshutz, Tallahassee
Admitted 1979; Died December 13, 2025
Owen Luckey, Jr., Edmonton, KY
Admitted 1972; Died June 11, 2026
Neil MacDonald, Dunmore, PA
Admitted 1992; Died June 1, 2026
Michelle Mason, Sarasota
Admitted 1990; Died May 16, 2026
Marcia Mermelstein, Coral Springs
Admitted 1982; Died June 19, 2025
Robert Paterno, DeLand
Admitted 1964; Died December 3, 2023
Roy Petty, Dallas, TX
Admitted 2014; Died March 28, 2026
Susan Pierce, Winter Springs
Admitted 1989; Died October 14, 2025
Orlando Reyes, Miami
Admitted 1985; Died June 2, 2026
Theodore Simon, Delray Beach
Admitted 2007; Died May 7, 2026
Mark Simpson, Tallahassee
Admitted 2003; Died April 12, 2026
Frank Schiavo, Winter Park
Admitted 1975; Died July 29, 2025
Allen Sheptow, Bay Harbor Islands
Admitted 1973; Died May 15, 2026
Lawrence Smith, Hollywood
Admitted 1972; Died May 6, 2026
Rodney Tennyson, Jupiter
Admitted 1972; Died June 8, 2026
Roland Waller, New Port Richey
Admitted 1971; Died April 18, 2026
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