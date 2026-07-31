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August 1, 2026, In Memoriam

Classic navy blue, white, blush pink rose, hydrangea, ranunculus, orchidLarry Baker, Plantation

Admitted 1976; Died January 12, 2025

Orrin Beilly, Palm Beach Gardens

Admitted 1982; Died November 10, 2025

Jeffrey Berkowitz, Miami

Admitted 1974; Died April 25, 2026

David Browder, Jr., Clearwater

Admitted 1970; Died May 6, 2026

George Brown, Jr., Bradenton

Admitted 1973; Died June 4, 2026

Robert Burson, Stuart

Admitted 1976; Died June 6, 2026

Faron Cajthaml, Tampa

Admitted 1988; Died October 30, 2022

Neil Chonin, Gainesville

Admitted 1961; Died April 12, 2021

Chester Clem, Jr., Vero Beach

Admitted 1963; Died February 18, 2026

Harry Certain, Marion

Admitted 1973; Died May 9, 2026

Maria Consuegra, Coral Gables

Admitted 1992; Died January 31, 2026

Don Davis, Tallahassee

Admitted 1970; Died September 19, 2025

Jeremy Dowell, Tampa

Admitted 1989; Died June 10, 2026

Mark Edwards, Coral Gables

Admitted 1991; Died June 15, 2026

Jack Friedman, Boynton Beach

Admitted 1969; Died May 9, 2026

Lesley Friedsam, Tampa

Admitted 1982; Died October 5, 2025

Richard Graham, Ormond Beach

Admitted 1967; Died June 2, 2026

Franklin Greenman, Marathon

Admitted 1980; Died November 26, 2024

Theodore Glocker, Jacksonville

Admitted 1984; Died May 22, 2026

Barry Goldberg, Chicago, IL

Admitted 1964; Died October 17, 2025

Ronald Guralnick, Aventura

Admitted 1968; Died March 10, 2025

Ralph Haben, Jr., Tallahassee

Admitted 1967; Died June 13, 2026

Robert Haggard, Miami

Admitted 1970; Died October 6, 2025

Sheri Hutzler, Fort Lauderdale

Admitted 1992; Died May 21, 2026

Deborah Jesse, Naples

Admitted 2008; Died August 26, 2025

Richard Kane, Port Orange

Admitted 1963; Died October 16, 2025

Yeong (Susan) Kang, Lighthouse Point

Admitted 2004; Died August 15, 2025

Kevin Kapral, Miami

Admitted 2025; Died June 1, 2026

Marshall King, Merritt Island

Admitted 1970; Died April 6, 2026

Kathryn Knee, Fernandina Beach

Admitted 1990; Died June 4, 2026

Nancy Kurn, Saginaw, MI

Admitted 1991; Died April 11, 2026

Richard Lewis, Tallahassee

Admitted 1972; Died May 26, 2026

Marvin Paul Liepshutz, Tallahassee

Admitted 1979; Died December 13, 2025

Owen Luckey, Jr., Edmonton, KY

Admitted 1972; Died June 11, 2026

Neil MacDonald, Dunmore, PA

Admitted 1992; Died June 1, 2026

Michelle Mason, Sarasota

Admitted 1990; Died May 16, 2026

Marcia Mermelstein, Coral Springs

Admitted 1982; Died June 19, 2025

Robert Paterno, DeLand

Admitted 1964; Died December 3, 2023

Roy Petty, Dallas, TX

Admitted 2014; Died March 28, 2026

Susan Pierce, Winter Springs

Admitted 1989; Died October 14, 2025

Orlando Reyes, Miami

Admitted 1985; Died June 2, 2026

Theodore Simon, Delray Beach

Admitted 2007; Died May 7, 2026

Mark Simpson, Tallahassee

Admitted 2003; Died April 12, 2026

Frank Schiavo, Winter Park

Admitted 1975; Died July 29, 2025

Allen Sheptow, Bay Harbor Islands

Admitted 1973; Died May 15, 2026

Lawrence Smith, Hollywood

Admitted 1972; Died May 6, 2026

Rodney Tennyson, Jupiter

Admitted 1972; Died June 8, 2026

Roland Waller, New Port Richey

Admitted 1971; Died April 18, 2026

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August 1, 2026, In Memoriam

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