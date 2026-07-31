August 1, 2026, On the Move

Megan D. Ferris joined Cole Schotz as special counsel in Miami.

Emma Pinder joined Shutts & Bowen in Orlando as a partner.

Tyler D. Miller joined Brinkley Morgan in Ft. Lauderdale as an associate.

James Diamond joined LashGoldberg in Miami as a partner.

Andrew K. Gershenfeld joined LashGoldberg in Miami as a senior counsel.

Ball Janik expanded its office located at 201 E Pine Street, Suite 600, in Orlando.

Megan D. Ferris joined Cole Schotz as a special counsel in Miami.

Jacob Solkoff joined Solkoff Legal in Delray Beach.

Steve Klein was elected to executive committee at RumbergerKirk.

Jeremy Bower Cohen was named head of Transaction Tax (Europe and Americas) by IFM Investors.

Matthew S. Letteri joined Kubicki Draper in Jacksonville.

Kaitlin Weiss joined Stearns Weaver Miller in Tallahassee.

Tara Marie McDonald joined Kubicki Draper in Tampa.

Jeff Shoenfelt joined Stearns Weaver Miller in Ft. Lauderdale.

Fox Rothschild opened an office at 500 East Broward Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale led by Scott D. Knapp.

Veronica A. Hazzard and Jason R. Adamsky have become partners with Conrad & Scherer Trial Lawyers and George E. Dahdal was promoted to senior associate.

Alexandra K. Fox joined Winderweedle, Haines, Ward & Woodman.

Joseph F. Poklemba joined Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas as a senior commercial litigator.

Michael J. Bradford joined Cohen Cunningham DeRose Higgins Lyon as a partner and lead of the firm’s new Tampa office.

Jennifer Llano joined Cole Schotz in Miami.

Charles James joined Jones Walker in Pensacola as a partner.

Adriana A. Perez was promoted to counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth in Miami.

Davis Goldman relocated its Miami office to 2 S. Biscayne Blvd., Ste 2540, in Biscayne Tower in downtown Miami.

Matthew F. Hall joined Barnes & Thornburg in Palm Beach Gardens as a partner.

Margaret “Maggie” Nolan joined Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt in Ft Myers.

Charles James joined Jones Walker in Pensacola.

Tara Rao Bild joined Porter Wright Morris & Arthur in Tampa as of counsel.

Cindy Ebenfeld joined the Alternative Dispute Resolution firm of MAZE Resolutions as a mediator/neutral.

Eric I. Bustillo joined Fridman Fels & Soto as a partner.

Michael T. Goldman joined Jones Foster.

Natasha T. Khoyi joined Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman as counsel in Tampa.

Dan Matos joined Meland Budwick as a partner in Miami.

Davin M. Miret joined Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman as an associate in Miami.

Andrea G. Amigo in West Palm Beach and Jerrod D. Simpson in Tampa joined GrayRobinson as of counsels and Kayla S. Manning in Orlando joined as an associate.