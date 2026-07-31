Daniel Velazco to Appear on Made in America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Velazco, co-founder, with Gustavo Carmona, of La Cocada, a Venezuelan dessert brand specializing in handcrafted coconut beverages and traditional treats, is set to appear on Made in America TV, where he will share insights on Venezuelan cuisine, entrepreneurship, and preserving cultural traditions through quality food.Made It in America TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the foreign-born builders, visionaries, and leaders who shape our economic culture—and evaluating their blueprints for true scale.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Velazco will explore how his family's journey from Venezuela inspired the creation of La Cocada, the importance of maintaining authentic family recipes, and how hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to quality have helped introduce a traditional Venezuelan coconut drink to new audiences in Miami.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Made in America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Daniel's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/daniel-velazco

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