Pierce County leads state in 988 program supporting Veterans

Pierce County is partnering with the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) to outfit every county fleet vehicle with a 988 emblem. The emblems are displayed on the bottom of license plates to raise awareness about the state’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Anyone can buy one, and every purchase raises money for suicide prevention and education efforts for Veterans and military members.

With a total of 573 emblems purchased for fleet vehicles countywide, Pierce County is now the leading purchaser in Washington state, surpassing all other government and non-government partners. At a Pierce County Council meeting yesterday, Executive Ryan Mello challenged other counties to follow Pierce County’s lead and purchase 988 emblems for their fleets.

More emblems on Pierce County roads means making more people aware of the lifesaving resource that is more than a call center. 988 counselors help connect people in crisis with mental health resources or responders. The lifeline’s promise: someone to call, someone to respond, and a place to go.

“I am proud Pierce County is leading the way on this campaign. It is a low-barrier way to spread the word widely about a lifesaving resource,” Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello said. “Every time these fleet vehicles go out into our community, they are raising awareness about how to save the lives of Veterans and all residents who rely on this vital lifeline.”

“Pierce County’s leadership sends a powerful message: suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility, and help should be visible, accessible, and stigma-free,” said David Puente Jr., Director of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs. “By placing 988 emblems on hundreds of county vehicles, Pierce County is expanding awareness of a lifesaving resource while helping fund critical suicide prevention and education programs for Veterans, service members, and their families. We are proud to partner with communities that are taking meaningful action to save and transform lives.”

During yesterday’s Pierce County Council meeting, the County recognized WDVA for its broad range of support services for Veterans and military service members, including the license plate campaign and suicide prevention program. The Council issued a proclamation ahead of National Hire a Veteran Day, which happens July 25. Unemployment and underemployment are linked to higher rates of depression, isolation, and suicide risk among Veterans, while stable work often provides a sense of identity, structure, and community that many lose when they leave the service. You can find photos of the event here. Watch the meeting here.

“As a veteran and former police officer, I know firsthand the weight of the silent struggles many people face,” Pierce County Council Vice Chair Paul Herrera said. “I am proud that Pierce County fleets display the 988 emblems. This vital, 24/7 lifeline ensures that anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide knows that help is only a call away.”

Washington is home to more than half a million veterans, including 89,000 in Pierce County. Pierce County is also home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, one of the largest military bases in the country.

Military service members and veterans are at much higher risk of dying by suicide than their civilian counterparts. Community and peer connection play a major role in reducing the risk of suicide among service members, Veterans, and military families.

“We're grateful for Pierce County's continued investment in our Veterans and their families,” said Dr. Nichole Ayres, Chief of Outpatient Services at Valley Cities. “Supporting our Veterans means more than responding to crises; it means preventing them. Every life lost to suicide is one too many, and expanding access to mental health care is one of the most important ways we can support those who have served our country and their families. We are proud to be part of a community that recognizes our Veterans and their families deserve specialized care, hope, and a path toward healing."

Valley Cities is one of two organizations that received a combined $1.3 million in funding from Pierce County in May. The awards help organizations that provide direct support for Veterans and their families. Specifically, this funding will make it easier for Veterans to access behavioral health care.

The Valley Cities award will fund treatment services at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Lakewood, increasing low-barrier, rapid access to behavioral health care with services available same-day or shortly after intake.

The other recipient of this funding is Tacoma-based Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center. The awards are funded through Pierce County’s Veterans Relief Funds and behavioral health tax revenue.

Other ways Pierce County is supporting veterans:

In June, during Gun Violence Awareness Month, Pierce County invested $300,000 in the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s safe firearm storage program, to expand the distribution of gun lockboxes. Specifically, the funds will be used to buy 1,500 biometric lockboxes and support more robust outreach and education efforts. Firearms are used in a majority of Veteran suicides, and safe storage is proven to reduce risk of self-harm.

Pierce County is a participant in the state Employment Security Department’s YesVets hiring program, which has helped more than 9,700 Veterans find work with more than 2,600 employers since it launched in 2016.

Every year, millions of dollars in Veterans' benefits are secured for Pierce County households through a collaboration with WDVA. More than $23 million in entitlements were secured for local Veterans in the 2024-25 state fiscal year.

To learn more about 988 emblems and how to purchase one, visit your local Department of Licensing Office or access the application online.

If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, dial 988 and press 1 to be connected to the Veterans Crisis Line. You can also chat online or text 838255. The Veterans Crisis Line serves Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call.

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MEDIA CONTACTS

Kari Plog, Executive Office Press Secretary, Pierce County

253-440-1743

kari.plog@piercecountywa.gov

media@piercecountywa.gov

Bryan Dominique, Communications Manager, Pierce County Council

253-798-7761

bryan.dominique@piercecountywa.gov



Gary Lott, External & Strategic Communications Manager, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs

360-865-8853

gary.lott@dva.wa.gov