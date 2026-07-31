New free CLE highlights professionalism for law students

The Florida Bar's Henry Latimer Center for Professionalism, in conjunction with the Young Lawyers Division, has added a new free CLE to its professionalism resource website, Decorum.law.

The newest program, "Transitioning into Practice," is designed to help law students recognize ethical challenges they may encounter before becoming licensed attorneys.

Using three short scenarios, the 10-minute video explores common professionalism and ethics issues that can arise during law school and emphasizes that a lawyer's professional reputation begins long before Bar admission.

The program encourages viewers to consider how their choices, promises, boundaries, and judgment shape their future careers.

The new CLE is available along with other free professionalism resources at Decorum.law.