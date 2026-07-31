Restrain Open Day Demonstrates AccumulatR™ Benefits Ahead of Potatoes in Practice

Restrain Open Day at Cockerill’s, Malton 23 July 2026. Nathan Edgar, Restrain discusses trial results. Gavin Prentice, SAC Consulting, shared a seasonal update and insights from potato trials with Open Day attendees. AccumulatR trial results 2026 on Sagitta and Lady Rosetta. Restrain AccumulatR Generator

UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry gathered to see Restrain’s AccumulatR™ potato seed treatment ahead of major Scottish trial eventsRestrain welcomed growers, seed producers, agronomists and other key industry stakeholders to its Open Day, held in partnership with Cockerill’s, Malton, on 23 July 2026. The event brought together leading figures from across the potato sector to demonstrate AccumulatR™, Restrain's potato seed treatment designed to improve seed efficiency and increase marketable yield.A highlight of the day was a season update from Restrain's trials partner, Gavin Prentice of SAC Consulting , who shared observations from current field trials and discussed the challenges and opportunities facing growers this season.Increasing Seed Efficiency with AccumulatR™AccumulatR™ uses a carefully controlled combination of ethylene and temperature management during storage, applied through Restrain’s treatment protocol for 120+ days prior to planting. The treatment encourages an increase in the number of stems produced per seed tuber, resulting in more tubers per plant.In addition to increasing tuber numbers, AccumulatR-treated seed promotes quicker and more uniform crop emergence. This supports a more even tuber size distribution across the crop, helping growers maximise output within target market specifications.The combined effect of increased tuber numbers and improved size uniformity delivers higher marketable yields in both Seed Multiplication (28-55 mm) and Salad Production (28-45 mm).This increased proportion of saleable potatoes is a key factor in improving overall seed efficiency, crop value and returns per hectare.AccumulatR™ is not a new concept for UK growers. The technology has been used commercially for more than 20 years, with customers located throughout the country, from the Black Isle in Scotland to Norfolk. Over that period, the treatment has demonstrated consistent results across more than 200 potato varieties, supporting both seed multiplication businesses and salad producers.Beyond increasing marketable yield, AccumulatR™ helps maximise the value of every tonne of seed planted. By producing more marketable tubers within target size specifications, growers can improve seed efficiency while making better use of available resources. As the potato industry continues to focus on both profitability and sustainability, achieving more output from the same seed inputs remains a key priority for many businesses.Restrain is also investigating how AccumulatR™ can improve seed efficiency in ware production. By increasing the number of stems produced per seed tuber, the treatment may enable growers to reduce seed rates while still achieving target stem densities. Early trial work is exploring the potential to lower input seed requirements while maintaining crop performance, creating further opportunities to improve the efficiency and profitability of potato production.For more information, download the Restrain AccumulatR Potato Seed Treatment Trial Results Booklet , containing trial data and commercial results from the 2025/26 season.Nathan Edgar, from Restrain, said:"With continued pressure on growers to get more value from every hectare, improving seed efficiency has never been more important. AccumulatR™ has been delivering proven results for over 20 years, helping growers increase tuber numbers, improve size distribution and ultimately achieve higher marketable yields. We're looking forward to demonstrating those results at Potatoes in Practice and discussing the latest trial work with growers."See AccumulatR in the Field at Potatoes in PracticeFollowing the success of the Open Day, growers are invited to visit Restrain at Potatoes in Practice 2026, Scotland's premier potato event.Potatoes in Practice13 August 2026Invergowrie, ScotlandStand P16Visitors will have the opportunity to view AccumulatR demonstration plots featuring a range of varieties including Cara, Hermes, Lady Rosetta, Innovator, Maris Peer, King Russet and Brooke, showcasing results across Seed-for-Seed, Seed-for-Salad and selected Seed-for-Ware applications.SAC Potato Trials Open DayGrowers interested in independent trial work are also encouraged to attend the SAC Potato Trials Open Day in Aberdeenshire.2 September 2026 | 10:00 - 12:00West Fingask, Aberdeenshire, AB51 0EAwhat3words: ///marathons.zips.restlessHosted by the SAC Consulting Potatoes Team, the event will provide an opportunity to explore the latest developments from the 2026 field programme, including:• Biostimulants• Seed treatments• Ethylene AccumulatR treatment trial featuring 19 varieties covering Seed-for-Seed and Seed-for-Ware production• Virus research• Planting geometry trials• Additional agronomy projectsTo register, contact: gavin.prentice@sac.co.ukAbout RestrainRestrain is an international agricultural technology company helping potato, onion and tomato growers across Europe and beyond improve crop performance, storage management and post-harvest quality.For more information, please visit www.restrain.io

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