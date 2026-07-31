Estate Property Services Ltd. Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Property Management in Caledon, Ontario

CALEDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estate Property Services Ltd. has been named the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Property Management in Caledon, Ontario. The awardrecognizes the company’s exceptional customer service, premium-quality workmanship, and strong performance over the past year.The Quality Business Awards recognize companies that set the benchmark for excellence in their industry, with recipients selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, feedback across multiple platforms, and consistent operational performance. Winners must achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews on at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active engagement with client feedback. Additional scoring considers ethical business practices, community involvement, and environmental responsibility.About Estate Property Services Ltd.Cameron Clewes, the Founder of Estate Property Services Ltd. Started cutting lawns at just 10 years old, a kid with a mower, going door to door around his neighborhood. What began as a way to earn a little pocket money turned into something much bigger: a genuine passion for outdoor work and a knack for making properties look their best.Over the years, that early hustle grew into Estate Property Services Ltd. A full-service landscaping and property maintenance company now serving Caledon, Cheltenham, East Mono, Halton, Inglewood, Terra Cotta, and surrounding communities. What hasn’t changed is the mindset Cameron started with: show up, do the work right, and take pride in every property you touch.That same hands-on, client-first approach is what’s earned the company back-to-back Quality Business Awards for Best Property Management in Caledon (2025 and 2026) — proof that the values learned pushing a mower at 10 years old still show up in every job the crew takes on today.Estate Property Services Ltd. is a trusted provider of landscaping and property maintenance solutions for commercial properties, residential homes, and large country estates throughout Caledon, Ontario, and surrounding areas. The company offers a full range of outdoor services designed to enhance, protect, and maintain properties of every size — combining skilled craftsmanship with dependable service to help clients enjoy beautiful, well-cared-for outdoor spaces year-round.Services include:• Landscaping & Design: landscape design, sod installation, gardening, irrigation design and repair, decorative stone installations• Hardscaping & Structures: patios, walkways, retaining walls, decks, fences, sheds, pergolas.• Property Maintenance: lawn care, tree services, hedge trimming, seasonal cleanups, gutter cleaning, window cleaning, power washing, concrete sealing• Forest Management: Custom walking trails, forest clearing, forest management.• Materials & Delivery: soil, mulch, and stone delivery; junk removal and general moving/delivery servicesEvery project is completed by the company’s own experienced professionals, ensuring consistent quality, reliable scheduling, and exceptional attention to detail.Estate Property Services Ltd. proudly serves Caledon, Cheltenham, East Mono, Halton, Inglewood, Mississauga, Terra Cotta, and surrounding communities. Whether transforming a backyard into a functional outdoor retreat, boosting curb appeal, or providing ongoing maintenance, the company delivers customized solutions that help property owners protect and enhance the value of their investment.What Customers Are Saying“From start to finish, the experience was absolutely top-notch. Their team is professional, punctual, and incredibly detail-oriented — they took the time to understand my vision and brought it to life even better than I imagined. If you’re looking for a landscaping company that delivers exceptional results and a stress-free experience, Estate Property Services Ltd. is the one to call.”“Absolutely recommend Cameron and his crew! We had our entire front yard cleaned up, trees and wild plants removed, then re-sodding, mulch, and new plants for a simpler, easier-to maintain look. Cameron gave us great advice along the way, and we couldn’t be happier with thefinished result. 10/10.”“Cameron is reliable, professional, and courteous. His rates are fair, and his attention to detail is fantastic.”“I’ve used Cameron Clewes and his crew for years. They’re always professional, doing a great job cleaning up after winter and maintaining my Estate and property through the summer. Highly recommend for your home!”The Estate Property Services Ltd. team remains dedicated to delivering exceptional landscaping and property maintenance services to clients across Caledon and the surrounding area.For more information about Estate Property Services Ltd., visit: www.estatepropertyservices.ca

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