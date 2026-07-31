Martell Services Group Announces Appointment of Kevin Wildfong as President of Martell Electric

Kevin Wildfong, President Martell Electric LLC

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martell Services Group (MSGI) is pleased to announce that Kevin Wildfong has been appointed President of Martell Electric, effective June 1, 2026.

Wildfong joined Martell Electric as Vice President in 2025, bringing with him a strong record of leadership in construction operations, strategic planning, and large-scale team management. In just over a year, his disciplined approach, innovative thinking, and ability to motivate focused teams positioned him as a natural choice to lead the company into its next chapter.

With experience overseeing teams of more than 550 employees and driving significant revenue growth, Wildfong is known for his methodical leadership style, high ethical standards, and commitment to operational excellence. His expertise spans strategic planning, contract negotiations, forecasting, process improvement, and financial management. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to navigate complex challenges while fostering collaboration and forward-thinking solutions.

“Kevin’s leadership, integrity, and strategic mindset have already made a tremendous impact on Martell Electric,” said John Martell, CEO of MSGI. “His ability to unite teams, streamline processes, and drive innovation will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strengthen our operations.”

As President, Wildfong will oversee all aspects of Martell Electric’s operations, strategic direction, and organizational development, ensuring continued alignment with the company’s long-term goals and commitment to excellence.

About Martell Electric

Martell Electric is based in South Bend, IN and has offices in Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. The firm delivers Electrical, Telecommunications and Specialty Infrastructure Contracting Services for the commercial, institutional, municipal, and industrial sectors. With decades of experience and a reputation built on safety, reliability, and professionalism, our expert teams in Electrical, Telecommunication, Infrastructure, and Technical Services are ready to power your next project. Learn more at martellelectric.com

About Martell Services Group, Inc. (MSGI)

MSGI is a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and telecommunication contracting services, specializing in renewable energy solutions and infrastructure projects. MSGI operates in multiple states including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Arizona. MSGI is a 100% employee‑owned company, having become an ESOP on February 1, 2021. MSGI is the parent company of Martell Electric, LLC and Ideal Consolidated, Inc., and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana. For more information, visit martell.services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.