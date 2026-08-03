Dinosaur Merchant Bank Limited (DMBL) Appoints Lewis Jones and Ben Tadd as Equities Sales Traders in London

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DMBL today announced the appointment of Lewis Jones and Ben Tadd as Equities Sales Traders, further strengthening the Bank's front-office trading capabilities.

Lewis and Ben are a strong addition to the Dinosaur’s front-office team in London as we continue to expand our trading capabilities and asset coverage.” — Grigoriy Kozin, Managing Director and Deputy-CEO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinosaur Merchant Bank Limited today announced the appointment of Lewis Jones and Ben Tadd as Equities Sales Traders, further strengthening the Bank's front-office trading capabilities.The team brings over 30 years of experience in global equities with a particular focus on the UK market, and reputation built on servicing a high-calibre roster of Institutional Funds, Family Offices and professional investors.In their new roles at Dinosaur Merchant Bank, Lewis and Ben will focus on providing equities sales and trading and support the Bank's expansion into clearing and prime offering for institutional clients.Grigoriy Kozin, Managing Director and Deputy-CEO of Dinosaur Merchant Bank, commented:“Lewis and Ben are a strong addition to the Dinosaur’s front-office team in London as we continue to expand our trading capabilities and asset coverage.They will work closely with our New York trading desk to provide our customers comprehensive global equities coverage. Their combined track record of building and developing desks across multiple asset classes, combined with their deep relationships across institutional investment community, aligns directly with our strategy to broaden coverage and client engagement. We are delighted to have them on board.”About Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd.Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA), is a London-based investment bank focused on delivering innovative solutions across capital markets, advisory, and global investment services. The firm is committed to operational excellence and regulatory integrity in serving institutional clients worldwide.Deploying a team of approximately 50 professionals in London, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, investment management as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. Dinosaur Group takes pride in the business’ stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

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