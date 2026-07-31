Saunders Real Estate Surpasses $1 Billion in Annual Transaction Volume, Earns 16th Consecutive National Recognition

Tyler Davis, president of Saunders Real Estate

The Land Report names Saunders one of America’s Best Brokerages after the firm records at least twice the transaction volume of its closest regional competitors

As we continue expanding...our priority is to combine local market knowledge with the resources and specialized expertise needed to help landowners, investors and developers make informed decisions” — Tyler Davis, president of Saunders Real Estate

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Key Highlights:

• Saunders Real Estate surpassed $1 billion in annual transaction volume, recording at least twice the volume of its closest regional competitors.

• The firm earned a place on The Land Report’s America’s Best Brokerages list for the 16th consecutive year.

• More than 100 advisors serve landowners, investors and developers across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, using local expertise and proprietary market research to help clients make informed real estate decisions.

Saunders Real Estate, a leading land and commercial real estate brokerage serving the Southeastern United States, has been named one of The Land Report’s America’s Best Brokerages for the 16th consecutive year after surpassing $1 billion in annual transaction volume.

Among land brokerage firms operating exclusively in the South, Saunders Real Estate was the only company to surpass $1 billion in annual transaction volume and the only firm to exceed $500 million. The firm recorded at least twice the transaction volume of its closest regional competitors, further establishing Saunders as one of the Southeast’s leading land brokerage firms.

“Surpassing $1 billion in annual transaction volume reflects not only the size of our firm, but more importantly, it demonstrates the depth of our land expertise and the trust clients place in us to navigate complex transactions,” said Tyler Davis, president of Saunders Real Estate. “As we continue expanding across the Southeast, our priority is to combine local market knowledge with the resources and specialized expertise needed to help landowners, investors and developers make informed decisions.”

Recognized Among America’s Leading Land Brokerages

The Land Report’s annual America’s Best Brokerages rankings recognize leading land brokerage firms based on transaction volume and market leadership. Saunders Real Estate has earned a place on the list every year since the rankings were introduced.

In addition to its leadership across the Southeast, Saunders Real Estate’s annual transaction volume places it among the top 10 to 15 land brokerages nationally. The firm competes alongside some of the real estate industry’s largest national franchises and affiliated brokerage organizations.

The recognition reflects Saunders Real Estate’s sustained growth and over 30 years of experience advising clients on complex land and commercial real estate transactions across the Southeastern United States.



Specialized Land and Commercial Real Estate Expertise

With more than 100 advisors across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, Saunders Real Estate helps landowners, investors, developers and institutions buy and sell a wide range of land and commercial properties.

Through its multiple divisions, the firm specializes in:

• Large-acreage land sales and acquisitions

• Agricultural land and ranch transactions

• Timberland and recreational property sales

• Residential and commercial development land

• Conservation land transactions

• Commercial real estate sales and leasing

• Commercial property management

• Land management

• Real estate investment acquisitions

• Commercial & Land real estate valuations

• Commercial & Land auctions

Saunders Real Estate’s advisors combine local market knowledge with specialized expertise in agriculture, conservation, forestry, recreation, residential development, and commercial real estate. This experience allows the firm to guide clients through complex land transactions and identify investment opportunities throughout the Southeast.



Expanding Across the Southeastern United States

Saunders Real Estate continues to expand its geographic reach and capabilities while maintaining its focus on specialized market knowledge and client service. Its network of advisors provides buyers, sellers and landowners with insight into local property values, land-use considerations, development opportunities and evolving real estate market conditions.

As demand for agricultural land, timberland, recreational properties, development land and commercial real estate continues to evolve, Saunders remains focused on helping clients evaluate opportunities, navigate transactions and make informed real estate decisions.



About Saunders Real Estate

Founded in 1996 by land broker and former Florida state legislator Dean Saunders, Saunders Real Estate is an award-winning land and commercial real estate firm with more than 125 advisors serving Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Operating through Saunders Land, Saunders Commercial, Saunders Auctions and Saunders Valuations, the firm provides large-acreage land sales and acquisitions; agricultural, ranch, timberland, recreational, conservation and development land brokerage; commercial real estate sales and leasing; property and land management; real estate investment acquisitions; and commercial and land valuation services.

Combining local expertise with proprietary market research, Saunders helps landowners, buyers, sellers and investors make informed real estate decisions across the Southeast. Saunders Land has been recognized by The Land Report as one of “America’s Best Brokerages” for 16 consecutive years. Visit SaundersRealEstate.com.

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