CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 concludes, strengthening maritime partnerships in region

TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka –The sixth iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka concluded July 31, 2026, in Trincomalee, following a series of exercises and exchanges between the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) and the U.S. Navy. The exercise began on July 27 and was designed to enhance maritime interoperability, strengthen partnerships, and promote regional security cooperation. Training events took place both ashore in Colombo and Trincomalee and at sea in the Indian Ocean.

U.S. assets included a P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72. Participating staff came from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, CTF-73, CTF-76, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, and a U.S. Coast Guard maritime engagement team.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to come back to Sri Lanka and execute the sixth iteration of CARAT Sri Lanka,” said U.S. Navy Capt. John Baggett, commander, DESRON-7. “In a critical region like the Indian Ocean, our partnerships that we foster through exercises like CARAT are paramount to upholding stability.”

The U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircrew operated with Sri Lanka Navy sailors to demonstrate advanced maritime domain awareness (MDA) and airborne reconnaissance capabilities. These aviation exchanges demonstrated cross-platform capabilities to share critical information and enhance overall regional maritime security.

Ashore, CARAT Sri Lanka fostered direct skill-transfer and strong relationships through a variety of tactical engagements. Subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) and practical education sessions covered topics such as tactical medicine and explosive ordnance disposal, facilitating knowledge sharing across ranks.

Beyond tactical training, the exercise strengthened community ties through bilateral sports days, community service projects, and cultural exchanges between the U.S. and Sri Lankan forces.

This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON-7 remains committed to building partnerships and promoting maritime security throughout the region.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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