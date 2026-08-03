Princeton University Press & Cashmere Sign Partnership to License Academic Content to Copyright Compliant AI Platforms

Agreement enables PUP to use Cashmere’s infrastructure as a gateway to AI platforms, ensuring integrity of copyright, citation and compensation to authors.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton University Press (PUP), one of the world’s leading independent academic publishers, and Cashmere , an independent AI content management platform, are excited to announce a new partnership to support the digital licensing from PUP’s extensive catalog. This agreement will enable the Press’s books to be discoverable in new and emerging AI research platforms.The partnership is rooted in core principles of trust, collaboration, and transparency. Both PUP and Cashmere are committed to building an enduring model that demonstrates that the interests of copyright holders and AI innovators can be advanced together.This licensing expansion will result in greater discoverability and impact for PUP content, contributing to the Press’s global publishing mission. The agreement also represents a significant step in establishing a responsible, copyright-compliant model for integrating scholarly material into the growing ecosystem of AI-powered products, most specifically Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) licensing.As part of this new partnership, PUP will determine which content is licensed and under what terms, ensuring book contracts and their underlying copyrights are fully respected. Cashmere’s “no-LLM-training" approach is of the foremost importance, supporting visibility within new and emerging platforms, but in a manner that replicates the industry-standard norms for content licensing.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Princeton University Press as we build the infrastructure for ethical, licensed AI content access. PUP’s catalog is an extraordinary body of knowledge, and this partnership is a testament to what becomes possible when publishers are in the driver’s seat. Our goal at Cashmere is to give publishers the confidence and the tools to participate in the AI economy on their own terms – and PUP is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner that makes that vision real.” — Jonathan Munk, CEO, Cashmere“Princeton University Press has since its origin been committed to making the most significant scholarly ideas accessible to the widest possible audience. As AI evolves ways in which knowledge is discovered and exchanged, we believe it is essential to engage this transformation in a way that is fully aligned with our mission and commitment to the integrity of the scholarly work we are entrusted to publish. Cashmere gives us the infrastructure to make our content available to AI applications on terms that we define, with the transparency, ethics and accountability our authors and readers deserve. We look forward to writing this new collaborative chapter of together and with integrity and intention at every word and action” — Christie Henry, Director, Princeton University PressAbout Princeton University PressPrinceton University Press publishes books across the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences, connecting authors and readers across spheres of knowledge and advancing global, scholarly conversation. The Press’s catalog spans more than a century of publishing and represents some of the most cited and trusted academic work in the world.About CashmereCashmere is a data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license, and monitor their intellectual property, supporting discoverability of their esteemed catalogs while ensuring that use of this IP remains firmly in the hands of the publisher. Cashmere’s $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from a group of strategic industry partners. For more information, visit www.cashmere.io

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