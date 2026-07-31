Center for Sleep and TMJ Offers Sleep Disorder Care Across Five Virginia Locations and Virtual Consultations

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SUFFOLK, VA — Center for Sleep and TMJ, also known as Sleep VA, provides evaluation, management, and treatment services for sleep-related disorders through five physical clinics in Virginia and through virtual consultations. The practice gives patients across the state multiple pathways to access specialized sleep care, from initial diagnosis support to long-term treatment management.

Center for Sleep and TMJ operate clinics in Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Richmond, and Newport News. Services include sleep apnea treatment, insomnia assessment and care, CPAP Therapy Management, and ongoing sleep health support. For patients unable to visit one of the five offices, the practice also offers Sleep Disorder Consultation Online through virtual appointments.

Five Clinic Locations Serving Virginia Patients

The practice maintains offices in Suffolk at 1301 Bridgeport Way, Suite 109; in Virginia Beach at 700 Independence Circle, Suite 3B; in Chesapeake at 1464 Mt. Pleasant Road, Suite 26; in Richmond at 8730 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 240; and in Newport News at 11838 Rock Landing Road, Suite 225. These locations serve patients in both the Hampton Roads region and the Richmond metro area, providing in-person access to sleep disorder consultations and treatment.

Virtual Consultations for Remote Access

The telehealth option allows patients to receive evaluations and follow-up care without traveling to a physical clinic. This virtual pathway supplements the five brick-and-mortar locations, offering an additional way for patients to connect with the practice’s sleep disorder services.

Services Spanning Diagnosis Through Ongoing Management

Center for Sleep and TMJ addresses multiple stages of sleep disorder care. The practice provides initial consultations and diagnostic support for conditions such as sleep apnea and insomnia, along with CPAP therapy guidance for patients who require ongoing equipment management. Whether a patient is seeking an Insomnia Treatment Clinic or needs help managing an existing sleep apnea diagnosis, the practice offers both assessment and continued treatment through the same provider.

“Our goal is to make specialized sleep care accessible to patients throughout Virginia,” said a spokesperson for Center for Sleep and TMJ. “By offering both in-person visits across five locations and virtual consultations, we work to ensure that patients can receive accurate diagnosis and ongoing treatment management regardless of where they are in the state.”

Focused Practice in Sleep and TMJ Care

As a tmj specialist and sleep care provider, Center for Sleep and TMJ concentrates its clinical resources on sleep-related disorders and TMJ conditions. This specialized focus means the practice directs its services toward the evaluation and management of sleep health concerns rather than general medical care.

Patients interested in scheduling a consultation can visit the Center for Sleep and TMJ website to learn more about available services and appointment options.

About Center for Sleep and TMJ

Center for Sleep and TMJ, operating as Sleep VA, is a Virginia-based medical practice dedicated to helping patients improve sleep quality. The practice provides clinical consultations, diagnosis support, and treatment for sleep disorders including sleep apnea and insomnia across five Virginia locations Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Richmond, and Newport News and through virtual appointments. More information is available at https://sleepva.com/.

Where are the Center for Sleep and TMJ physical clinics located?

The practice operates five offices across Virginia in Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Richmond, and Newport News. These locations provide in-person access for patients in the Hampton Roads and Richmond metro areas.

What specific services and conditions does the practice address?

Center for Sleep and TMJ focuses on sleep-related disorders and TMJ conditions, offering services such as sleep apnea treatment, insomnia assessment, and CPAP therapy management. The practice provides care ranging from initial diagnostic support to long-term treatment management.

Are there remote options for patients who cannot travel to a clinic?

Yes, the practice offers virtual consultations through telehealth, allowing patients to receive evaluations and follow-up care without visiting a physical location. This option is available to supplement their five brick-and-mortar clinics across Virginia.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Center for Sleep and TMJ

Address: 1301 Bridgeport Way Suite 109, Suffolk, VA 23435

Phone: (757) 929-7100

Website: https://sleepva.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/center-for-sleep-and-tmj-offers-sleep-disorder-care-across-five-virginia-locations-and-virtual-consultations/

1301 Bridgeport Way Suite 109

Suffolk

VA

United States

(757) 929-7100

https://sleepva.com/

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