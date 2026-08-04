Former McKinsey Operator and Exited Founder Dipesh Savani Launches an AI-Native Venture OS for Founders and Innovators

Venture School - AI Native Venture Operating System for founders, innovators and corporates

Venture School launches Venture OS, an AI-native, human-led platform combining proven venture-building frameworks, AI and mentors to help founders build faster.

The future of venture building is AI-powered but human-led. Venture OS combines proven frameworks, AI and experienced experts to help founders build with confidence.” — Dipesh Savani

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture School pairs AI with proven frameworks and experienced mentors to take founders from idea to fundable venture.

LONDON, UK — Venture School today announced the launch of Venture OS, an AI-native venture operating system that combines artificial intelligence, proven venture-building frameworks and a network of experienced mentors to help founders, universities, accelerators and enterprise innovation teams build ventures with greater confidence and less guesswork.

Every year, millions of people start with an idea for a business. Few build a sustainable company. The problem is rarely the idea. It's the fragmented process of research, validation, planning, fundraising and execution that slows even the most determined founders. Venture School believes there is a better way.

The company founded by Dipesh Savani, a venture builder and operator with more than two decades of experience across venture capital, corporate innovation and digital transformation. Most recently, Savani was a founding member of S60 Ventures, where he helped establish the Saudi Investment Bank's US$100 million Corporate Venture Capital arm before leading SAIB Innovate, the bank's AI-driven venture incubation programme. Before that, he spent six years as a Digital Leader at McKinsey & Company, leading digital transformation and venture-building initiatives for financial institutions across more than 25 countries, after establishing the in-house digital studio at Al-Futtaim Group, one of the Middle East's largest retail groups.

One pattern followed him throughout his career.

"I kept meeting talented founders with ambitious ideas, but the process of building companies was fragmented," Savani said. "People were moving between AI tools, spreadsheets, documents, workshops and mentor sessions that never connected. Great ideas are everywhere. What founders need is a system that helps turn those ideas into real businesses."

That insight became Venture School.

Rather than another online course or standalone AI chatbot, Venture OS brings together venture-building programmes, an AI-powered workspace and a global network of founders, operators and mentors in one connected platform. Drawing on widely adopted frameworks such as Lean Canvas, Business Model Canvas, Design Thinking, Customer Discovery and Value Proposition Design, the platform helps founders move from idea validation to investor readiness through one structured workflow, where every interview, mentor session, AI interaction and business decision contributes to a connected venture record.

At the centre of the platform is an AI Co-Founder that organises research, challenges assumptions, prepares investor materials and keeps founders moving forward. When founders complete customer interviews, the AI captures key insights, links them to venture assumptions and highlights where evidence supports or challenges their thinking. Rather than replacing mentors, it removes repetitive work so human expertise can focus on better conversations and stronger decisions.

Venture OS has already been piloted through entrepreneurship and founder programmes, including Middlesex University, where more than 50 founders used the platform to develop and validate their ventures.

"What impressed us wasn't just the technology," said Dr. Jaya Sajnani, Founder of GTS and Programme Director of What's Your Big Idea: Pathway to Success at Middlesex University. "The combination of AI, proven frameworks and experienced mentors helped founders move from raw ideas to validated business models much faster, while encouraging more disciplined, evidence-based decision-making."

Founder who participated in the pilot described the experience:

Founder, EdTech Startup: "The framework gave me clarity from day one. AI organised the work, while mentors challenged my thinking and kept me focused on solving real customer problems."

Venture School will initially work with founders, universities, accelerators and enterprise innovation teams through programmes ranging from two-day innovation sprints to twelve-week venture-building cohorts, alongside enterprise access to the Venture OS platform.

For Savani, the launch is about more than introducing another software platform.

"The next generation of founders doesn't need more information they need better systems for execution," he said. "If we can combine AI, proven venture-building methods and experienced operators into one platform, we'll help more people build ventures with confidence. That means more successful founders, stronger ventures and lasting impact."

Build founders. Build ventures. Build the future.

About Venture School

Venture School is an AI-native venture operating system that helps founders, universities and enterprises move from idea to shippable venture through AI-guided venture building, proven frameworks and experienced human mentors. Founded by Dipesh Savani, Venture School is CPD Accredited by the UK CPD Certification Service.

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