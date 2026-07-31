New Music Alert Bleedin' Colors (I got what you need) from eeVoo & Bexs on Decks

Bleedin' Colors (I got what you need) from eeVoo & Bexs on Decks

Track Title: Bleedin' Colors (I got what you need) Genre: House, Dance Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QT6E82662600

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eeVoo & Bexs on Decks Unveil New Single “Bleedin’ Colors (I Got What You Need)”Portuguese producer and international DJ expand their sound with a mainstream-focused release on Base 2 Base Music, drawing on years of collaboration and global experiencePortuguese producer and DJ eeVoo and internationally experienced DJ Bexs on Decks today announce the release of their collaborative track “Bleedin’ Colors (I Got What You Need)”. The single marks an exciting new chapter for the pair, who bring together creative bases across the UK, Portugal and South Africa.eeVoo has spent several years building a solid reputation as a ghost producer before stepping fully into the spotlight with his own label, Base 2 Base Music. Working from studios in Madeira and South Africa, he balances dedicated studio time with a lifestyle that follows the summer season, continually refining his sound while staying connected to the global electronic music scene. Over the years he has teamed up with Bexs on Decks on numerous productions, developing a natural creative chemistry that continues to evolve with each new release.Bexs on Decks brings a wealth of high-energy live experience to the collaboration. His career has taken him to super-sized stages and events across Zurich, London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Botswana, Mozambique, Portugal, Greece, the USA and many other countries around the world. This extensive international touring background has shaped a dynamic approach that complements eeVoo’s production focus.With “Bleedin’ Colors (I Got What You Need),” the duo are deliberately targeting a broader, more mainstream audience. The track is designed not only to grow their individual and joint profiles but also to open the door for one or two additional artists currently in the pipeline, signalling an ambitious next phase for both the artists and the Base 2 Base Music label.Artist Locations: UK / Portugal / South AfricaLabel: Base 2 Base MusicContact eeVoo & Bexs on Decks at info@eevoomusic.com or management@bexsondecks.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

GB Bleedin' Colors "I Got What You Need" (Radio Edit)

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