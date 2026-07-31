TechEx Europe 2026 returns to Amsterdam, bringing together Europe's enterprise technology leaders

TechEx Europe 2026

TechEx Europe will take place on 19–20th October 2026 at the RAI, Amsterdam, bringing together more than 8,000 technology professionals, leaders, and innovators

The TechEx Europe agenda is designed to provide practical insights, real-world implementation lessons, and opportunities for meaningful peer-to-peer discussion across these critical areas.” — Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechEx Europe will take place on 19–20th October 2026 at the RAI, Amsterdam, bringing together more than 8,000 technology professionals, business leaders, and innovators for two days of enterprise technology discussions, technical insights, and cross-industry collaboration.The event combines eight co-located technology conferences and exhibitions under one roof, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the technologies, strategies, and infrastructure shaping the future of enterprise organisations.Designed for CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Chief Data Officers, enterprise architects, engineering leaders, and digital transformation professionals, TechEx Europe focuses on the practical realities of implementing and scaling technology across complex organisations.The conference programme spans eight technology domains:• AI & Big Data• Cyber Security & Cloud• Digital Transformation• Intelligent Automation and Robotics• IoT Tech• Physical AI• Data Centres• Edge ComputingAcross multiple conference stages, attendees will explore topics including enterprise AI adoption, data strategy, cybersecurity resilience, cloud infrastructure, automation, digital transformation, and next-generation computing architectures.The agenda has been developed to address the challenges facing enterprise technology leaders today. Commenting on the event programme, Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events, said:"Enterprise technology leaders are navigating a period of rapid change, where AI, data, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and automation are reshaping how organisations operate. The TechEx Europe agenda is designed to provide practical insights, real-world implementation lessons, and opportunities for meaningful peer-to-peer discussion across these critical areas."Industry Leaders Taking to the StageThe 2026 speaker lineup features senior leaders from some of the world's most recognised organisations.Confirmed speakers include:• Ambica Rajagopal, Group Chief Data & AI Officer, Michelin• Hiek Van der Scheer, Chief Data Officer, ABN AMRO• Prabhat Singh, Global Chief Data & Analytics Officer, The Magnum Ice Cream Company, Unilever• Shahin Shahkarami, Director of Data & AI, IKEA• Conny Ploth, VP Global AI Transformation, Santander• Uvashni Raman, Group Chief Financial Officer, Booking.com• Koen van Muijen, Chief Transformation Officer, ING NL• Pierre-Alexandre Balland, Chief Data Scientist, Centre for European Policy Studies and Co-Founder, General Robotics• Alexandre Embry, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Capgemini• Gustavo Mania, Regional CISO, Heineken• Greg Williams, Editor-in-Chief, WIRED• Tadej Magajna, Global Associate Director, Analytics, Data Science & AI, Sandoz• Vincent Decugis, Chief Data Officer, BNP Paribas Mediterranean• Garima Singh, CTO, PandoraAdditional speakers will be announced in the coming months.Technology Providers and Enterprise SolutionsAlongside the conference programme, the exhibition floor will feature more than 200 technology providers showcasing solutions across AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, automation and robotics, IoT, data management, infrastructure, and enterprise software.Leading sponsors already confirmed for the event include IBM, EY, NTT Data, Glean, Outsystems and many more.The exhibition offers attendees the opportunity to evaluate emerging technologies, meet solution providers, and gain practical insight into technologies being adopted across industries.Networking and Learning OpportunitiesTechEx Europe combines conference content with structured networking opportunities designed to connect technology leaders facing similar challenges.Attendees can participate in:• Industry meetups within the Meetup Zone• Networking Drinks Reception• Meetings facilitated through the event networking platform• Learning Hub workshops and collaborative sessionsThese formats are designed to encourage knowledge sharing, problem-solving, and collaboration between enterprise technology professionals from across Europe and beyond.Why Attend TechEx Europe?TechEx Europe offers attendees:• Access to eight co-located technology events with a single pass• Insights from enterprise technology leaders and practitioners• Technical and strategic content across multiple disciplines• Hands-on learning through the Learning Hub• Opportunities to connect with peers from leading organisations• Exposure to the latest enterprise technology solutions and innovationsThe event's cross-functional audience creates opportunities for conversations that extend beyond individual technology silos, bringing together leaders responsible for strategy, architecture, implementation, operations, security, and innovation.

TechEx Europe 2025

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