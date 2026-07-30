Strengthening Access to Primary Care Services for Patients in Martensville

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2026

As part of the Patients First Health Care Plan, the Government of Saskatchewan is improving access to primary care by expanding opportunities for nurse practitioners (NPs) to deliver publicly funded services across the province.

Expanding and strengthening the health care workforce remains a key priority of the Patients First Health Care Plan. A second intake for Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Contracts has succeeded in launching 26 new contracts across the province, including a new nurse practitioner who will establish her practice by joining the Martensville Collective Health and Wellness Clinic, providing collaborative, team-based care alongside physicians.

"Providing Saskatchewan families with increased access to primary health care services continues to be an important part of our Patients First Health Care Plan by ensuring the right care is available in the right place and as close to home as possible," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "In Martensville, the new Nurse Practitioner will provide primary care access to at least 800 patients."

Nurse Practitioners provide comprehensive primary care services as registered health professionals who can assess, diagnose, order and interpret tests, prescribe medications and provide ongoing patient care, helping improve access to timely care while reducing pressure on other areas of the health care system.

"We are pleased to see more opportunities for nurse practitioners to provide care to Saskatchewan residents," Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners (SANP) President Toni Giraudier said. "As the Nurse Practitioner Contract Program continues to evolve, we look forward to working with partners to ensure it meets the changing needs of patients, communities and the health care system."

The Ministry of Health will continue working with SANP to create more opportunities for nurse practitioners and to improve patient access to primary care across the province.

A third intake opened for NPs to apply for contracts on July 27 and will close on August 23. This intake will be of particular interest to graduating NPs wishing to start their careers in Saskatchewan.

For more information, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/primary-care-nurse-practitioner-contracts.

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