Crop Report July 21 to July 27, 2026

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2026

Hot conditions in much of the province have caused crops to rapidly progress, which benefited crops that are behind in some areas but had a negative impact on those in drier areas. Crop conditions remain variable with most crops in good condition.

Many areas experienced humid conditions which posed challenges for haying efforts, but progress was made with some producers in southern regions wrapping up. Fungicide application is winding down for later-seeded crops, and some producers are starting to shift their attention to preparing for harvest.

There was limited rainfall in the province aside from scattered thunderstorms. The Coleville area received the most precipitation with 25 mm, while the Calder area received 24 mm and the Rabbit Lake area received 22 mm. Other areas reported modest rainfall ranging from 10 to 20 mm.

The limited precipitation caused adequate topsoil moisture levels to fall last week.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

Five per cent surplus;

67 per cent adequate;

27 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

Four per cent surplus;

64 per cent adequate;

31 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

Two per cent surplus;

58 per cent adequate;

36 per cent short; and

Four per cent very short.

Most winter cereal crops are in good to excellent condition as they approach harvest, while most spring cereal crops are in good to excellent condition as heads fill. Oilseed crops are largely in good condition, but the high temperatures during flowering periods stressed some crops. Most oilseed crops are now out of flowering stage and in podding stage. Approximately two-thirds to three-quarters of pulse crops are in good to excellent condition. However, a notable portion are in fair condition, and some are in poor condition due to moisture stress earlier in the growing season.

Producers continued haying this week despite humid conditions slowing cutting and baling. For first cuts of hay crops, 50 per cent have been baled or silaged, 28 per cent have been cut and are in swath, while 22 per cent remain standing. A few producers have had a second cut from their hay crops, with six per cent being cut a second time and one per cent being baled or silaged. In terms of hay quality for first cuts, 29 per cent is excellent, 62 per cent is good and nine per cent is fair. Second cuts of hay are fair to good in quality.

Heat and dry soil conditions were the main causes of crop stress last week. Producers in southern and western regions noted rain would help crops set seed. Minor levels of cabbage seed pod weevil, aphid and gopher damage were observed in a few areas last week. In-crop spraying took place as insecticides were sprayed where necessary and some crops in eastern and northern regions were sprayed with fungicides.

Producers are busy finishing in-crop spraying while some are starting to prepare for harvest by servicing equipment, cleaning out bins and planning desiccation. Producers are reminded to prioritize safety and exercise caution when working in the field and around farm equipment.

For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre toll-free at 1-866-457-2377.

This can be a stressful time of year for producers as weather conditions can be unpredictable. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2026 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

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