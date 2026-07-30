Gear Up and Get Ready for Hunting Season!

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2026

As we get ready for another hunting season, the Government of Saskatchewan wants to remind hunters that there are a number of ways you can prepare for another season of world-class hunting opportunities across the province.

"Saskatchewan continues to offer outstanding hunting experiences for residents and visitors alike," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "Whether you are a seasoned hunter or heading into the field for the first time, we encourage everyone to plan ahead, know the rules and help conserve Saskatchewan's wildlife for future generations."

Before heading into the field, hunters are encouraged to take the following steps.

Get your copy of the Saskatchewan Hunters Guide

The 2026-27 Saskatchewan Hunters Guide contains important information hunters need before the season begins, including season dates, licence options and fees, wildlife management updates and changes for the upcoming hunting season.

The guide is available for download at saskatchewan.ca/hunting or in print at Government of Saskatchewan field offices with front counter service, select retailers and some provincial parks.

Purchase your hunting licence

Big Game Draw and regular hunting licences are available for purchase beginning August 1.

Licences can be purchased:

Online through the Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system, 24 hours a day.

In person at Government of Saskatchewan field offices with front counter service or select provincial park offices.

In person from any Saskatchewan hunting licence issuer.

By phone at 1-855-848-4773 (credit card required).

Hunters will need their HAL identification number or another identification number previously added to their HAL account.

With approximately 85 percent of land in southern Saskatchewan privately owned or controlled, hunters are also reminded to obtain permission from the landowner or occupant before entering and hunting on any private land. Permission may be provided in writing, verbally or through signage, and can be requested and granted in person, by telephone or electronically, including by email. Hunters are also encouraged to review the Hunting Permission on Private Land fact sheet before the season.

Hunters can also plan ahead by visiting saskatchewan.ca/hunting, where they will find resources to help prepare for the season, including Hunter Harvest Survey information, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance information and testing resources, as well as hunting publications, guides and regulatory information.

Need more information?

For assistance with HAL accounts, visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.

For more information about hunting in Saskatchewan or to download the 2026-27 Saskatchewan Hunters Guide, visit saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

Questions about hunting regulations or licensing can be directed to the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or [email protected].

Hunters are reminded to hunt safely, respect landowners and help ensure Saskatchewan's hunting traditions continue for generations to come.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Environment

Phone: 306-953-2459

Email: [email protected]

For public inquiries:

Ministry of Environment Inquiry Line

Regina

Email: [email protected]