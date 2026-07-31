Saskatchewan Invests $160,000 to Sustain Human Trafficking Responder Program in Saskatoon

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 30, 2026

Today, on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $160,000 to help the Saskatoon Police Service sustain its Human Trafficking Responder/Liaison positions. These specialized roles provide coordinated crisis support, advocacy and court navigation for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking is a serious crime that can leave lasting impacts on victims, survivors and their families," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This funding will strengthen frontline supports for victims and survivors, improve coordination among service providers and help prevent further exploitation as we continue working to create safer communities across Saskatchewan."

The Human Trafficking Responder/Liaison positions advance prevention through education, training and awareness activities across communities. Having specialized responders within Victim Services connects victims quickly with trauma-informed support and enhances coordination among investigators and community agencies. The focus is both public safety and the safety, dignity and long-term well-being of victims.

Community partners welcomed the investment and its role in strengthening supports for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

"At the Saskatoon Police Service, we have seen the critical advantage that support for victims of human trafficking can have," Saskatoon Police Chief Cameron McBride said. "Our team provides specialized support to survivors and works alongside our community partners to develop and deliver trauma-informed training to prosecutors and first responders. This funding announced by the Government of Saskatchewan is going to allow us to continue to have a full response team in place to combat human trafficking."

"It is important to note that these positions, previously funded by the federal government, are invaluable to the work that industry, law enforcement, health care and support services depend on when trying to assist those most vulnerable and exploited by trafficking," Hospitality Saskatchewan President and CEO Jim Bence said. "We commend the provincial governments commitment to sustain the two Human Trafficking Responder/Liaison positions at Saskatoon Police Service. The work they do is an invaluable conduit between those trying to escape their terrible situations and those trying to assist them on their journey to freedom."

"On this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we are deeply grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for their historic and ongoing leadership," #NotInMyCity Founder Paul Brandt said. "This new investment in specialized Human Trafficking Responder/Liaison positions with the Saskatoon Police Service builds on their earlier support for The Maddison Sessions, airport training and awareness programs and specialized law enforcement training through our alliance with the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators. Saskatchewan continues to lead with practical, survivor-centred action. #NotInMyCity is honoured to stand with them."

Today's investment is funded through Saskatchewan's implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. To date, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General has committed more than $8 million to programs and initiatives under the Action Plan.

"Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, the Government of Canada is supporting Saskatchewan's ongoing efforts to strengthen its response to gender-based violence and human trafficking," The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) said. "Everyone deserves to know that when they come forward, they will be met with compassion, understanding and the support they need. By investing in comprehensive, trauma-informed services, we are helping victims and survivors of human trafficking navigate their path to safety, healing and justice with dignity."

Saskatchewan invests more than $70 million annually in programs, services and initiatives that address interpersonal violence and abuse. These investments support victims and survivors, expand housing options, raise awareness of human trafficking and improve access to legal and court-based resources across the province.

Organizations across Saskatchewan are seeing the impact of these investments firsthand.

"The support Hope Restored Canada has received through NAP funding, combined with government awareness campaigns, has been transformative," Hope Restored Canada Executive Director Kendra Mazer said. "These investments have helped us expand services, reach more survivors, strengthen community partnerships and increase public understanding of exploitation and trafficking. Together, they are creating pathways to safety, healing, hope and lasting change for families and communities."

For additional information about Saskatchewan's work under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, visit:

Major Investments Made to End Gender Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Province Invests $1.2 Million to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Supports National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Human Trafficking Posters Featured at Country Thunder for First Time | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Shines a Light on Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

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