Specially Curated Fossil Exhibit Now Available for Public Viewing at The Sherman Museum

Fields of Stone/Oceans of Stone fossils Oceans of Stone exhibit poster

Display Features Many Specimens Never Before Seen In Public

Many of the specimens on exhibit in these unique displays are from our private collections and have never before been seen in public” — Geoffrey Notkin, President, Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ancient fossils from land and sea create a breathtaking journey through time in the exhibit “Fields of Stone/Oceans of Stone,” on display now at The Sherman Museum in Sherman, Texas.

Specially curated for the museum, Fields of Stone features an awe-inspiring display of dinosaur, land and air fossils, including a spectacular Tyrannosaurus rex, while Oceans of Stone showcases stunning marine fossils such as ammonites, trilobites, stromatolites, echinoids, shells and more.

The exhibit exemplifies the outreach mission of the Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS), which promotes interest and education in paleontology for people of all ages. Three noteworthy fossil experts with ties to the AAPS co-curated and co-designed the exhibit: Geoffrey Notkin, current AAPS president; Tracie Bennitt, past president and former board member; and John Bennitt, longtime AAPS professional member.

“Regional museums like the one in Sherman— which is housed in a beautiful and historic former Carnegie Library building—serve an important purpose,” said Notkin. “They allow residents of smaller communities to have valuable in-person learning experiences without traveling to a big city. We are delighted that prominent AAPS members came together to design and curate this exhibit, which is not only informative, but also fun. What Texas kid doesn't want to see a life-size dinosaur skeleton?

“Many of the specimens on exhibit in these unique displays are from our private collections and have never before been seen in public. Informational displays throughout the exhibit explore fossil formation, ancient environments, and the history of paleontological discovery. Visiting the museum is an easy day trip from Dallas and we encourage everyone from Sherman and the surrounding areas to see these rare and unique specimens before the opportunity ends.”

Fields of Stone/Oceans of Stone is scheduled to be on display at The Sherman Museum through Labor Day weekend. The museum is located at 301 S. Walnut Street in Sherman, Texas. Hours are Wednesday–Saturday, 10:00am–4:00pm. For directions, parking and admission fees, visit: https://theshermanmuseum.org.

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About AAPS: The Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS) was organized in 1978 to create an association of professional fossil dealers, collectors, enthusiasts, and academic paleontologists. Its purpose is to promote ethical collecting practices and cooperative liaisons with researchers, instructors, curators and exhibit managers in the paleontological academic and museum community. For more information, visit https://www.aaps.net

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