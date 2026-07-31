USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services conducts Joint Active Threat Response

BOEBLINGEN, Germany - German and American police vans and cars swarmed an empty parking lot on Panzer Kaserne, July 28. There is, however, no threat; the emergency forces have come together to prepare and prevent.

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services, Criminal Investigative Division, and Police Departments from Böblingen, Sindelfingen, and Ludwigsburg conducted a Joint Active Threat Response Training exercise.

Arguably, the most important part of the event was the debriefing session, when the scenario was discussed and evaluated by professional reviewers.

“This exercise proved we can coordinate tactically with local Polizei as a single force,” said USAG Stuttgart Police Chief Mark Pursel. “Having our Garrison Command, senior Polizei, and school leaver on-site to observe and support demonstrates our shared, ironclad commitment to keeping our school and the wider community safe.”

USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez witnessed the action firsthand. They observed a scenario and participated in the debriefing sessions, where they saw how U.S. and German forces evaluate, coordinate, and learn together.

Practicing complex emergency scenarios in real-time is essential for ensuring seamless interagency cooperation. Conducting training in different facilities provides first responders with hands-on experience.

"German police know their usual training site inside out by now,” said First Police Chief Inspector Frank Hoffman, lead Host Nation Polizei coordinator of Böblingen Station. “This brand-new scenario gives them a real-world look at what it’s like to face an actual threat in a completely unfamiliar building."