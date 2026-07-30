Convicted Felon Jailed up to 26 Years for Opening Fire Outside Mount Carmel Bar When Neighbor Complained about Noise

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that a Bloomsburg man has been sentenced to 13 to 26 years in prison for opening fire outside a Mount Carmel bar in 2022, when a neighbor asked him to turn down the volume in his vehicle.

A jury previously convicted 40-year-old Bruce Thompson of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and fleeing and eluding police.

On Thursday, Thompson pleaded guilty to being a person not to possess a firearm — due to a prior felony robbery conviction. Also Thursday, a Northumberland County judge ordered the sentence on all the charges.

“This kind of violence has no place in our society, and this sentence sends the appropriate message,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This defendant recklessly opened fire, striking a nearby home where children slept inside, before shooting a neighbor.”

According to testimony, Thompson patronized the bar, then got into his car and played loud music. A neighbor asked Thompson to lower the volume, prompting Thompson to open fire.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Julia Van Leeuwen.

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