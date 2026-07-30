Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for state visit

AZERBAIJAN, July 30 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit on July 30.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Issyk-Kul International Airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova.