Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for state visit
AZERBAIJAN, July 30 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit on July 30.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Issyk-Kul International Airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.