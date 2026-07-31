3rd meeting of Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan held in Cholpon-Ata

AZERBAIJAN, July 31 - On July 31, the 3rd meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan was held in the city of Cholpon-Ata with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic delivered his speech.

Speech by

President Sadyr Zhaparov

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Dear members of the Azerbaijani delegation.

I am sincerely glad to welcome you on the shores of our pearl, Lake Issyk-Kul.

I express my gratitude to you for accepting my invitation to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan. In Kyrgyzstan, you are respected as the leader of brotherly Azerbaijan and a dear friend of the Kyrgyz people. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is developing confidently, strengthening its positions on the international stage, and playing an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the region. Today, the country demonstrates impressive results, consistently implements large-scale reforms, and firmly stands up for its national interests. Modern achievements rest on a solid foundation laid by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, your father, the respected Heydar Aliyev. This constructive path continues. You are ensuring the further development of the country and the strengthening of its role in regional and international processes.

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are united by historical roots and spiritual closeness. Our values are reflected in the rich cultural heritage of the two peoples. As the great Nizami Ganjavi wisely noted: "Every friend gained is a gift from heaven." I am particularly proud to say that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have found a reliable friend in each other.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, your visit once again confirms the special nature of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations. We are entering a new stage in the development of bilateral engagement, based on a solid foundation of friendship and mutual respect. There are no unresolved issues between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan that could hinder the development of our strategic partnership. On the contrary, an atmosphere of complete trust and openness has emerged, allowing us to move forward with confidence.

It is in such an atmosphere that important initiatives and principles are born and decisions shaping the future of our bilateral cooperation are made. It is especially important that all the agreements reached are built on a sincere desire for joint development and the achievement of common goals. Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation has significant potential for further expanding engagement in transport, energy, investment, security, education, and other areas.

I believe that today's talks will be held in the traditionally trusting and constructive atmosphere. Following the talks, important agreements aimed at the further development of bilateral ties will be reached. Their consistent implementation will serve as a contribution to achieving our common goal—raising the welfare of the brotherly peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. The main political outcome will be the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations.

Once again, I extend a heartfelt welcome to you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, and to the entire Azerbaijani delegation on the hospitable soil of Kyrgyzstan.

Please, dear Ilham Heydarovich, the floor is yours.

x x x

Then, the President of Azerbaijan delivered his speech.

President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich.

Dear friends.

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude for the invitation to pay a state visit to brotherly Kyrgyzstan, and for the hospitality extended to me and the members of our delegation. This is not my first visit to this beautiful country, but I can say from personal experience that I am deeply impressed by the development taking place under your leadership, not only in this region but throughout the country. Above all, I would like to congratulate you and the entire brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan on your remarkable achievements in socio-economic development, strengthening the country's economic potential, and enhancing its role in international affairs.

As your friends and brothers, we always rejoice in your achievements, and the results of your work are clearly evident in the construction sector, the financial sector, and the growth of the state budget, which enables greater expenditure for the prosperity of the people and country. This fills us with joy because we are friends and brothers, our peoples share common roots, and we regard the success of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan as our own.

I would also like to express my gratitude for your assistance in the reconstruction of Garabagh. The school that you and I jointly opened in the Aghdam district bears the name of Manas, and children are already studying there. This school is yet another symbol of our brotherhood and will forever stand as a monument to the unity of our peoples. This is appreciated not only by the people of Garabagh but by all the people of Azerbaijan. I am also pleased to see how successfully our humanitarian cooperation is developing: the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Azerbaijan and the Days of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, held recently, have once again demonstrated how rich our culture is and how much needed such events are to more fully unveil the creative potential of our peoples.

You mentioned cooperation in various spheres. I am, of course, confident that all the goals we have set in all areas will be achieved. I am glad that the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund is operating successfully. We have decided to increase its capital, and several projects are already under implementation. I am confident that as the fund expands its activities, the number of projects will continue to grow. This will serve our shared objectives.

I am also pleased that Azerbaijan has contributed to the development of infrastructure and tourism in Issyk-Kul. Today, together with our colleagues, we will inaugurate the five-star Baku Hotel. This is another demonstration of our friendly, brotherly relations, as well as Azerbaijan's modest contribution to the development of Issyk-Kul's tourism potential. What I saw yesterday during our drive from the airport was truly impressive: both the construction and the infrastructure projects.

And yesterday, we visited together the area where facilities for playing golf have been created. These are international-level facilities. I would like to congratulate you on these achievements. In everything, one can feel your personal commitment to the people and the country, and your determination to accelerate development. And you are succeeding. We are sincerely happy about this. And, of course, as you have already noted, we are elevating our relations the level of an alliance. This is the highest level of interaction, reflecting both the nature and spirit of our relationship.

Once again, I thank you for the hospitality, and I am confident that the results of my state visit will help further strengthen our brotherly ties. Thank you.

x x x

President Sadyr Zhaparov: Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I thank you for your important assessments and for reaffirming the high level of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation.