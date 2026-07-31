Award ceremony held for Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan

AZERBAIJAN, July 31 - An award ceremony for the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan was held on July 31.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov conferred the First Class “Manas” Order on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then conferred the Heydar Aliyev Order on President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.