New Music Alert 'You Wrote Hallelujah' from Austrian-born, British singer Ferdinand Rennie

Austrian-born, British singer Ferdinand Rennie You Wrote Hallelujah

Track Title: You Wrote Hallelujah Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: GB7EB8000024

DUNOON, SCOTLAND, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YOU WROTE HALLELUJAH written by Michael Andrew Storm & Meg McAndrew, produced by Germany-based Alan Vukelic and by Ferdinand Rennie. (Storm Music Publishing, Fabscots Ltd. music publishing). It is written as a consideration of how and why songwriters & composers create the songs they write.Of course, HALLELUJAH was written by Leonard Cohen, and the lyrics discuss his struggle with his religious beliefs. John Newton, the composer who wrote AMAZING GRACE, made his fortune in the slave trade, converted to Christianity late in life and struggled with the guilt of what he had done. These two stories are combined along with feelings about how songwriters draw from their own experience while writing.Austrian-born, British singer FERDINAND RENNIE lives on the west coast of Scotland. His music career has had several highlights, including TV appearances in ORF (AUSTRIAN BROADCASTING) AUSTRIAN ELIMINATION for THE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST, German TV Shows, and leading roles in musicals such as TABALUGA & LILLI, LES MISÉRABLES, ELISABETH, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. In over 3 decades, he has released many recordings. He also wrote and produced the balladDrying Little Tears for the Regine SIXT Children’s Aid Foundation and was their guest star in the Christmas concert tour of the Eurovision Song Contest winner, Vicky Leandros, as well as taking part in many live events and charity galas where he captivated audiences.A memorable highlight in his career to date was being asked to sing in Monte Carlo in front of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.He has also worldwide radio plays of his personal interpretations of many well-known hits, including Snow Patrol’s Run, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Sarah McLachlan’s Angel, Laura Fabian’s I Will Love Again and The Greatest Showman Hit Never Enough - which he also performed on the British ITV Show BRITAINS GOT TALENT (2022), followed by many releases, like CHASE THE SUN - produced by Grammy Winner MIKAL BLUE, GOODBYE, A WING AND A PRAYER, SOMEONE TO REMEMBER ME (2025 version), I FOUND MY DREAM IN YOU, IT’S TIME, UNBELIEVING EYES, ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN, FASHION IS MY PASSION, THE PRAYER, the smashing worldwide Christmas Airplay-surprise TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS and in April 2026 WHY DO WE TRY?, May 2026 THIS IS NOW.Contact Ferdinand Rennie at ferdinand@ferdinandrennie.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

GB You Wrote Hallelujah

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