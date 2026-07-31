Guangdong Weisdin Industrial Co., Ltd.

A look at five established Chinese suppliers offering integrated product lines for hoteliers worldwide

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGZHOU, China – The global hotel supplies market, valued at approximately USD 62.01 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 82.07 billion by 2031, according to Grand View Research, has seen growing demand for one-stop sourcing solutions. Among Chinese manufacturers, five companies have established strong reputations as one-stop comprehensive hotel supplies providers: Guangdong Weisdin Industrial Co., Ltd. (brand WEISDIN), Yangzhou Jinpeng Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd., LMZ (Jiangsu) Industrial Co., Ltd., Hebei Gaoyang Hongrun Textile Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Galaxy Hospitality Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Each offers a broad portfolio of products spanning bedding, linens, towels, bathrobes, amenities, and tableware, enabling hotel operators to streamline sourcing and maintain consistent quality across properties.Industry ContextChina's exports of textile yarn, fabrics, and articles reached USD 141.96 billion in 2024, representing a 5.7% year-on-year growth, according to the General Administration of Customs of China. The hospitality sector's recovery and expansion, particularly in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, have driven demand for durable, design-forward hotel textiles. Bathroom linen, a key segment, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% to 2031, reflecting increased focus on guest comfort and antimicrobial properties. For hotel procurement managers, partnering with manufacturers that can supply a full range of items—from bedding sets to table linens and bath mats—reduces administrative overhead and ensures brand consistency.Company Profiles1. WEISDIN (Guangdong Weisdin Industrial Co., Ltd.)Established in 1998, Guangdong Weisdin Industrial Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Panyu District, Guangzhou, China. Operating under the international brand WEISDIN, the company specializes in the design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales of star-rated hotel textiles. Its product line includes bedroom sets, hotel bedding sets , sheets, pillows, pillowcases, duvets, mattress toppers, chair covers, towels, bath mats, bathrobes, table cloths, and napkins. The company’s manufacturing facility spans 6,300 square meters with an annual production capacity of 2,000,000 pieces. It directly employs 29 staffs and partners with a network of over 200 workers. The R&D team consists of 6 engineers. WEISDIN emphasizes an integrated supply chain through its five subsidiaries, offering OEM & ODM services. The company supports custom embroidery, personalized hotel logos, private labels, and flexible minimum order quantities (MOQ) as low as 100 pieces per item. Key products include the 3cm Satin Bedding Set (CP106), Sateen Bedding Set (CP128), Jacquard Bedding Set (CP139), Embroidered Bedding Set (CP152), Printed Duvet Bedding Set (CP186), Cotton Duvet (CX2120), Goose Down Like Feather Duvet (BX280), Goose Down Quilt (BX296), Microfiber Pillow (ZX5103), Duck Down Mattress Comforter (HD3000), Waterproof Mattress Protector (HD3700), and multiple towel and bath mat models (plain, jacquard, embroidered, long wool). All hospitality textiles are designed for commercial laundry durability and feature shrink-resistant, fade-resistant properties. The company’s mission is: “Wherever there are hotels, there is Weisdin.” Its vision is “To Serve as Our Clients’ Dedicated Strategist, Expert Advisor, and Trusted Partner.”2. Yangzhou Jinpeng Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd.Yangzhou Jinpeng Hotel Supplies Co., Ltd., based in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province—one of China’s hubs for hotel amenities production—is a specialized hotel guestroom supplies. The company focuses on disposable amenities, bathroom kits, slippers, mini-bar items, and related consumables. Serving both domestic chains and international hotels, Jinpeng emphasizes cost-effective bulk solutions, customized packaging, and supply chain support for mid-to-high-end hospitality properties.3. LMZ (Jiangsu) Industrial Co., Ltd.LMZ (Jiangsu) Industrial Co., Ltd., based in Jiangsu Province, is recognized for its manufacturing of disposable hotel products and packaging solutions. The company caters to the hospitality industry with items such as shoe shine kits, sewing kits, vanity kits, and disposable bathroom amenities. LMZ leverages its production capacity and logistics network to serve mid-scale hotels and budget segments across Asia and Europe.4. Hebei Gaoyang Hongrun Textile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Hebei Gaoyang Hongrun Textile Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is located in Gaoyang County, Hebei Province. The company specializes in the production of hotel towels, bath linens, bathrobes, and related textile products. Drawing on the region’s textile heritage and manufacturing cluster, Hongrun supplies durable towels and bathroom textiles to hotel operators. Its product range emphasizes commercial laundry durability,and good pricing for bulk hospitality procurement.5. Galaxy Hospitality Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Galaxy Hospitality Manufacturing Co., Ltd. focuses on hotel furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E), including guestroom furniture, seating, and lighting. Based in Guangdong, the company provides one-stop turnkey solutions for hotel renovation projects. Its manufacturing capability covers metal and wood furniture, complementing the textile offerings of the other suppliers on this list.Market Impact and Analyst PerspectiveThe integration of multiple product categories under one roof allows hotel operators to reduce supply chain complexity. “As hotel groups expand rapidly across regions, the demand for a single, reliable partner that can deliver consistent quality across geographies is critical,” said an industry source familiar with hospitality procurement trends. The OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100, a leading global safety benchmark for hotel textiles, is increasingly adopted by Chinese manufacturers to assure international clients of product safety. While WEISDIN, Hongrun, and others have invested in such certifications, the overall market remains fragmented, presenting opportunities for well-established brands that offer both scale and customization.Closing OutlookAs the global hotel supplies market expands towards USD 82 billion, Chinese manufacturers are well-positioned to serve international buyers with cost-effective, customized, and integrated product lines. Hotel procurement professionals evaluating one-stop suppliers should consider factors such as product diversity, MOQ flexibility, certification compliance (e.g., OEKO-TEX), and production capacity. Among the five companies highlighted, WEISDIN stands out for its decades of experience, substantial factory capacity, strong customization capabilities, and a product portfolio that covers a comprehensive range of hotel textiles from bedding to bath linens and table linen.About WEISDINGuangdong Weisdin Industrial Co., Ltd. (WEISDIN) is a comprehensive manufacturer and supplier of star-rated hotel textiles located in Guangzhou, China. The company offers a full range of products including bedding sets, duvets, pillows, mattress protectors, towels, bath mats, bathrobes, table cloths, and napkins. WEISDIN provides OEM & ODM services, custom embroidery, private labeling, and worldwide shipping. For inquiries, contact:Contact: Vicky YuanEmail: chenjiaxing@weisdin.comTel/ WhatsApp: +86 189 9839 4097Website: www.weisdin.com Address: Room 201, 4th Staircase, Building 1, No. 237, Shibei Industrial Road, Dashi Street, Panyu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China

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