7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Invests $50,500 in Future Workforce Through Annual Scholarships
The 2026 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter college scholarship award winners were announced in a ceremony at NVCC's Woodbridge Campus.
7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Executive Director Lillian Rivera meets with the 2026 college scholarship recipients.
Made possible through the generosity of Chapter members, corporate sponsors, and fundraising events such as the annual Cloud Run and Golf Tournament, the scholarships represent more than financial assistance. Recipients also gain access to internships, professional mentors and industry leaders who help prepare them for careers supporting one of the nation’s fastest-growing sectors.
“Every year, we are inspired by the caliber of students pursuing careers in engineering, information technology and critical infrastructure,” said Don Miller, chair of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Education Committee. “Through this scholarship program, we are investing in the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and industry leaders who will design, build, and operate the digital infrastructure that powers our economy. Supporting higher education and helping attract the best and brightest talent into our industry is one of the most important investments we can make for the future.”
Among this year’s recipients was Joshua Lazor, a mechanical engineering student at Texas Christian University, who is completing a data center commissioning internship made possible through the Chapter’s Brian Brobst Legacy Internship Program.
“My interaction with 7x24 Exchange has been awesome,” Lazor said. “Everyone has been incredibly generous and supportive. They truly care and want to see this field continue to grow. Through the scholarship and internship, I’ve realized this is an exciting industry where everyone is focused on building the future.”
Ashley Nickerson, a mechanical engineering student at Virginia Tech, said the scholarship has opened doors well beyond the classroom.
“The scholarship opened the door to so much more than financial support,” Nickerson said. “Through 7x24 Exchange, I was able to earn an internship, connect with mentors and meet professionals who are passionate about helping students succeed. It’s exciting to be part of such a fast-growing industry.”
Colby Cornwell, a University of Maryland electrical engineering student, said the industry’s culture of mentorship has reinforced his decision to pursue a career in data centers.
“Everyone in this industry has been incredibly welcoming,” he said. “People have gone out of their way to teach me, mentor me, and help me succeed. That kind of support makes me even more excited about building my career in data centers.”
The Chapter’s scholarship program is designed to help address one of the industry’s greatest challenges: preparing the next generation of engineers, construction professionals, facility operators and technology specialists as demand for digital infrastructure accelerates and many experienced professionals approach retirement.
“These scholarships open the door for the young builders and innovators who will power the digital economy,” 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Executive Director Lillian Rivera said. “Students receive financial support, but they also gain mentors, internships and relationships that help launch successful careers in an industry that powers everything.”
Karen Petersburg, president of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Board of Directors, said that investing in students today helps ensure the industry's long-term strength.
“Northern Virginia sits at the center of the world’s digital infrastructure, but it’s powered by people who care deeply about this community,” Petersburg said. “As many of the pioneers who built this industry begin retiring, we have an incredible opportunity to prepare new engineers, technicians, project managers and IT professionals to carry that legacy forward. Supporting local students today helps ensure our shared innovation tomorrow.”
The Chapter’s scholarship program reflects its broader mission of advancing education, fostering collaboration and strengthening the communities that support the world’s largest concentration of data centers.
By connecting local students with industry professionals, the organization is helping build the workforce that will power the next generation of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure.
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About 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter
The 7x24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together information technology, facilities, engineering and real estate professionals to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation and management of mission-critical infrastructure. Located in the heart of the world’s largest data center market, the Chapter advances industry knowledge through education, professional development, workforce initiatives and community engagement while supporting the reliability and resiliency of digital infrastructure.
Brian Tinsman
Rally9
brian@rally9.com
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2026 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter College Scholarship Award Ceremony
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