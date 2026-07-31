Town of Oregon Structure Fire

July 31, 2026

Sheriff's Office

Madison, WI. July 31, 2026 – On Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:30 pm, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with multiple fire departments responded to 6226 Bell Brook Rd. in the town of Oregon for a 40x60 metal shed that was on fire.

The shed contained multiple vehicles and other lawn care equipment. The shed and the vehicles, along with the other equipment are considered a total loss. The estimated loss at this time is approximately $100,000. No injuries were sustained and no animals harmed.

The source of the fire is possibly electrical but the multi-agency investigation team will be conducting follow up today to make a determination.