IGS Capital Group Limited Appoints Technology Executive Pallavaraja ('Pallav') Kannaiyan as President.

Experienced global technology leader to spearhead the Company's next phase of innovation, operational excellence and long-term shareholder value creation.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGS Capital Group Limited (OTC: IGSC), a Nevada corporation listed on the OTC Markets, today announced the appointment of Pallavaraja ("Pallav") Kannaiyan as President of the Company, effective immediately. The appointment reflects the Company's commitment to strengthening its executive leadership, enhancing corporate governance and accelerating the execution of its long-term strategic vision. The Company's recent Nevada filings confirm its active corporate status and the appointment of Mr. Kannaiyan as President, Treasurer, Secretary and Director.Mr. Kannaiyan brings more than two decades of international leadership experience spanning enterprise software, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital transformation and product innovation. Throughout his distinguished career he has held senior leadership positions with Microsoft, Infosys and DSAT Global, where he has successfully led global engineering organizations, delivered enterprise-scale software platforms and driven technology innovation for Fortune 500 clients across transportation, logistics, healthcare, insurance and cloud-based ecosystems.His appointment represents an important milestone in IGSC's evolution as the Company continues to build an experienced leadership team focused on disciplined execution, innovation and sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.Commenting on the appointment, Nirmal Kumar Jayaraj, Major Shareholder of IGS Capital Group Limited, said:Our vision has always been to build IGSC into a respected public company driven by innovation, disciplined governance and long-term value creation. Pallav brings a unique combination of executive leadership, technical excellence and strategic thinking that will strengthen our ability to execute this vision. His global experience developing enterprise technologies and leading high-performing teams makes him exceptionally well qualified to guide the Company's next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome him to IGSC and look forward to creating lasting value for all of our shareholders.Mr. Kannaiyan added:I am honored to join IGS Capital Group Limited at such an exciting stage in its journey. I believe the convergence of artificial intelligence, enterprise software and digital platforms presents significant opportunities for companies capable of executing with discipline and vision. My immediate priorities are to strengthen operational execution, build scalable technology platforms, enhance corporate governance and position IGSC for sustainable long-term growth. Together with our shareholders, leadership team and strategic partners, I look forward to building an innovative company that consistently creates long-term value.Born in Salem, Tamil Nadu, India, Mr. Kannaiyan is an accomplished technology executive whose career has been dedicated to designing and delivering complex enterprise solutions for some of the world's most recognized organizations. He has successfully led multidisciplinary engineering teams across North America and Asia while overseeing product strategy, software engineering, quality assurance and artificial intelligence initiatives. His leadership has contributed to the successful delivery of mission-critical cloud platforms, AI-enabled logistics solutions and enterprise customer management systems serving global markets.Mr. Kannaiyan holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree together with professional certifications in Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Dynamics 365, CRM technologies and executive leadership. He has received multiple awards recognizing excellence in customer delivery, product quality and organizational leadership throughout his career. His appointment reinforces IGSC's commitment to attracting world-class leadership capable of executing ambitious growth initiatives while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and shareholder stewardship. His identity and nationality are consistent with official identification documents provided to the Company.About IGS Capital Group LimitedIGS Capital Group Limited (OTC: IGSC) is a Nevada-based publicly traded company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing technology-enabled business opportunities that create sustainable long-term shareholder value. The Company is committed to disciplined corporate governance, strategic investments and the development of innovative technology solutions across artificial intelligence, enterprise software, digital platforms and other high-growth sectors.The Company remains active and in good standing in the State of Nevada with a valid Nevada State Business License through April 30, 2027.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.