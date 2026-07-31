Nebraska Returns More Than $13.7M in Unclaimed Property So Far in 2026

Nebraska State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg reports that his office has returned more than $13.7 million in unclaimed property so far in 2026 — and he’s encouraging all Nebraskans to search NebraskaLostCash.gov to see if they have money waiting to be claimed.

From Jan. 1 through July 15, Nebraska's Unclaimed Property Division returned $13,783,664 across 11,408 claims, with an average paid claim of approximately $1,200. During all of 2025, the state returned approximately $19.7 million through nearly 20,000 claims.

"Our office is working hard to return unclaimed assets to rightful owners," Spellerberg said. "This isn't the state's money — we’re simply safeguarding it until the owners or their heirs come forward to claim it. The Unclaimed Property Division aims to make the search and claims process as simple as possible."

Under Nebraska law, the State Treasurer’s Office holds unclaimed property as a consumer protection measure until the rightful owners or their heirs come forward to claim it. Unclaimed property includes dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unpaid wages, stocks, life insurance proceeds, safe deposit box contents, and other assets.

Since Nebraska’s unclaimed property law took effect in the late 1960s, the State of Nebraska has returned more than $315 million to rightful owners. One in five Nebraskans has unclaimed property, with money waiting to be claimed in all 93 Nebraska counties.

Searching NebraskaLostCash.nebraska.gov is free, secure, and takes only a few minutes. Search your name, your family members’ names, or your business or organization. If there’s a match, you can begin the claim process online.

For questions, call the Unclaimed Property Division at (877) 572-9688, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

About the State Treasurer’s Office: The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as the state’s chief financial officer and is responsible for the safekeeping and management of Nebraska’s public funds. The office administers the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST 529) and the Enable Savings Plan; returns unclaimed property; collects and disburses child support payments; promotes transparency in state spending; and advances financial literacy. Learn more at treasurer.nebraska.gov or follow the Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.