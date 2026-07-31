Candera launches the FREE CGI Studio Community Edition for makers, students, and small businesses

Professional HMI software. Free for makers, students and prototypes on Raspberry Pi 4 and 5.

Candera CGI Studio CE is a free, non-commercial HMI software for makers, students, and small businesses to create embedded UI prototypes on Raspberry Pi 4 & 5.

We are making it much easier to get started with HMI development. It gives users the opportunity to learn, experiment, and turn interface ideas into reality in a professional development environment.” — Roland Winkler

LINZ, UPPER AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candera GmbH is expanding its HMI software portfolio with the Candera CGI Studio Community Edition (short CE). Available free of charge for non-commercial use, the edition offers an accessible entry point into the development of modern graphical user interfaces for embedded systems.Candera CGI Studio CE is aimed at makers, students, developers, and small businesses that want to turn their own interface ideas into reality, learn the fundamentals of HMI development, or create initial prototypes for new products. Users can design interfaces visually, build interactions, and bring their concepts to life on real displays and embedded hardware.At launch, Candera CGI Studio CE supports the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 platforms. Further embedded platforms and support for Android devices will follow.Whether it is a smart home controller, the user interface for a DIY device, a university project, an interactive display prototype, or the first concept for a new product. Candera CGI Studio CE helps turn an idea into a visible and interactive result more quickly.“With the Community Edition, we are making it much easier to get started with HMI development,” says Roland Winkler, Senior Product Development Manager at Candera. “It gives users the opportunity to learn, experiment, and turn product and interface ideas into reality in a professional development environment.”EASY TO START. BUILT ON PROFESSIONAL TECHNOLOGY.Candera CGI Studio CE combines an accessible workflow with the core strengths of CGI Studio Enterprise Edition. Users can create graphical user interfaces, connect logic and data, and experience their projects directly as interactive applications on embedded hardware.Key benefits include:• intuitive, visual development of user interfaces• flexible design options for different ideas, applications, and displays• an efficient workflow from the first concept to a running prototype• a powerful runtime for embedded HMI projects• a solid foundation for the next step towards professional product developmentFROM IDEA TO INTERACTIVE PROTOTYPEFast, visible progress matters especially in learning, maker, and early product projects. Candera CGI Studio CE helps users test initial GUI and HMI concepts early, explore interactions in practice, and make their own ideas visible on hardware.Small businesses can also use the Community Edition to evaluate initial operating concepts, visualize product ideas, and develop internal prototypes for new devices or applications. This makes it easier to assess design, user interaction, and technical feasibility at an early stage.The edition is designed for everyone who wants to do more than understand Human-Machine Interface development in theory. It helps users build practical know-how and creates room for experimentation, prototypes, and first applications of their own.COMMUNITY PLATFORM FOR TEMPLATES, PROJECTS, AND SUPPORTWith https://community.candera.eu , Candera provides a central platform for users of the Candera CGI Studio Community Edition. It offers templates, sample projects, practical resources, and support for first HMI projects.The platform helps users get started faster, develop their ideas further, and share experiences within the community.COMMUNITY PLATFORM FOR TEMPLATES, PROJECTS, AND SUPPORTThe Community Edition is part of the Candera CGI Studio ecosystem. It helps HMI beginners, makers, students, and small businesses build know-how, validate initial concepts, and get to know CGI Studio for future projects.For professional series development, individual requirements and comprehensive project support, Candera offers commercial solutions and services. These include the Candera CGI Studio Professional Edition as well as tailored Enterprise offerings with consulting, development and support services.AVAILABILITYCandera CGI Studio CE is available free of charge for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5. Additional platforms and Android device support will be added step by step.More information and free download:ABAOUT CANDERACandera is a pioneer in the field of HMI design software, offering innovative solutions for the automotive industry, wearables, medical, and household appliances. With a focus on user-centric design and cutting-edge technology, Candera continues to set the standard for HMI software development. For more information, please visit www.candera.eu

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