Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing Attends the Third Malaysia-China Traditional Chinese Medicine Conference in Kuala Lumpur

On July 28, the Third Malaysia-China Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Conference has opened in Kuala Lumpur. Present at the opening ceremony were H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing; Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister's Department, Lo Su Fui; Deputy Minister of Education of Malaysia, Wong Kah Woh, and Director of the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Division of Ministry of Health Malaysia, Dr. Suhaila Ismail. The conference gathered over 300 participants, including TCM officials, experts, and industry players from both countries.

Ambassador Ouyang said, TCM is a treasure of fine traditional Chinese culture and an invaluable health asset shared by all humanity. With its solid foundation, China-Malaysia TCM cooperation has enormous potential and broad prospects. China stands ready to share its achievements and experiences in TCM development with Malaysia, so as to yield more cooperation outcomes and benefit the industry development and the peoples’ health in both countries.

Lo Su Fui, Wong Kah Woh and Dr. Suhaila said that TCM is an integral part of Malaysia's public health system, playing a vital role. Malaysia attaches great importance to TCM development and strongly supports in-depth Malaysia-China TCM exchanges, scientific and technological innovation, talent development, and industry collaboration.