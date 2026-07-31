Chinese Embassy in Fiji Donates Essential Supplies to Serea Village

On July 25, the diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Fiji, led by Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Wang Yuan, visited Serea Village in Naitasiri Province to donate wheelchairs, baby supplies, food, and other living necessities for livelihood.

Wang Yuan introduced to villagers China’s practices and experience in poverty elimination and rural revitalization. He stressed that China always keeps the wellbeing of grassroots Fijian people close to heart, will remain Fiji’s good brother and good partner on its development journey, and secure more livelihood-oriented cooperation achievements.

The representatives expressed sincere gratitude for China’s generous donation, saying that the supplies will better improve the lives of disadvantaged villagers and enhance learning conditions at school, and they look forward to learning poverty alleviation experience from China and serving as a bridge for Fiji-China friendship.