Chinese Consul General in Cape Town Ren Faqiang Attends Symposium on the Development of International Chinese Language Education Standardsand the Localization of Chinese Language Education

On July 28, 2026, the Symposium on the Development of International Chinese Language Education Standards and the Localization of Chinese Language Education was held at the University of the Western Cape. Ren Faqiang, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Cape Town, attended the event upon invitation and delivered a speech.

Consul General Ren stated that the vigorous development of Chinese language education in South Africa has not only broadened development opportunities for young South Africans but also continuously consolidated the foundation of China-South Africa people-to-people bonds. Taking the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges as an opportunity, the Chinese Consulate General in Cape Town will continue to act as a bridge, support exchanges and cooperation in Chinese language teaching, and strive to elevate China-South Africa people-to-people exchanges to a new level.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the official inclusion of Mandarin Chinese courses in the curriculum system of South Africa’s Department of Basic Education, the symposium attracted more than 50 Chinese and foreign experts. During the event, Consul General Ren held working exchanges with the delegation from East China Normal University.