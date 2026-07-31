Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong Visits Cyprus Mail

On July 28, 2026, Ambassador of China to Cyprus Yang Yundong visited Cyprus Mail, the biggest English newspaper in Cyprus, and met with CEO of Cyprus Mail Freda Yannitsas.

Ambassador Yang elaborated on the achievements of Chinese modernization, extended thanks to Cyprus Mail and CEO Yannitsas herself for the longstanding support for China-Cyprus relations, and expressed hope to further strengthen cooperation with Cyprus Mail, so as to deepen the friendship between the two peoples.

CEO Yannitsas congratulated Ambassador Yang on his assumption of the new post. She recalled with pleasure her visit to China, spoke highly of China’s economic and social development, and expressed commitment to promoting media cooperation with China, so as to support the growth of Cyprus-China relations.