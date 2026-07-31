Chinese Consul General in Willemstad Zhang Kaibin Publishes Article Titled Building a More Just and Equitable System of Global Governance

On April 28, 2026, Chinese Consul General in Willemstad Mr. Zhang Kaibin published an article titled Building a More Just and Equitable System of Global Governance on Curacao Chroicle and the Papiamento-language media Extra. The full text is as follows:

As the world is grappling with intricate crises, global governance deficits have deepened and international political and economic disputes have escalated. The increasingly severe challenges call for more effective governance.

In September 2025, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative. Centered on five core principles—sovereign equality, the international rule of law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and real actions—the Initiative elaborates on the principles, methods, and pathways for reforming and improving global governance. Serving as a scientific guide toward a more just and equitable global governance system, it demonstrates China's strategic vision and responsibility as a major country in joining hands with the international community to bridge governance deficits and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Sovereign equality is enshrined in the UN Charter as the first among all principles and the supreme norm regulating state-to-state relations. Countries, whether large or small, strong or weak, developed or developing, are equal members of the international community. Every nation's sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and all countries are equally entitled to participate in, deliberate on, and benefit from global governance.

The international rule of law is the fundamental safeguard for global governance. Only a global governance system that is grounded in the rule of law can provide all countries with a fair and just environment for development, achieve a balance between rights and obligations, and make international order more just and equitable.

Multilateralism emerged for the cause of peace and development, and multilateral mechanisms are vital for addressing global issues. No country can achieve development outside the global governance system, nor can it secure a future without participating in international cooperation. It is not a matter of whether we choose it or not, multilateralism is the only viable path forward.

People's wellbeing is a core concern of global governance. The people of every country across the world are the essential participants and direct beneficiaries of global governance. Only by serving public interests, boosting public confidence, and meeting public expectations can the global governance system win extensive support and function effectively.

Global governance finds its source of vitality in practice, hinges on action, and is verified by its effectiveness. A vision is realized only through concrete action. It falls on the international community to turn this vision into reality – setting common goals, embracing a problem-oriented approach, and acting in concert.

Global governance promotes the common wellbeing of the international community and relies on the collective efforts of all nations. China stands ready to work hand in hand with all other countries to implement the initiative under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. Together, we can expand the scope and influence of multilateralism, let the light of fairness and justice illuminate the world, and bring the achievements of global governance to all nations. Together, we can create a brighter future for humanity and the progress of human civilization.