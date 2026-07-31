Chinese Ambassador to Dominica Chu Maoming and President Burton Jointly Attend 2026 Chinese Government Scholarship Award Ceremony

On July 26, the Chinese Embassy in Dominica held the 2026 Chinese Government Scholarship Award Ceremony. President of Dominica H.E. Sylvanie Burton and Mr. Burton, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica H.E. Chu Maoming, Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence Hon. Octavia Alfred, and President of the Dominica-China Friendship Association Ms. Queen Thomas attended the event. Hon. Darron Lloyd, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of the Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment and also a former scholarship awardee, served as moderator. Scholarship awardees and their families, representatives of previous scholarship awardees, a delegation of students from Chinese universities visiting Dominica, and representatives of major local media outlets were also present.

Ambassador Chu congratulated the scholarship recipients, noting that the Chinese Government Scholarship Program has so far enabled more than 200 outstanding Dominican students to pursue higher education in China. He encouraged the students to gain a true, multidimensional and comprehensive understanding of China, actively promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Dominica, and become young ambassadors of friendship between the two countries.

Minister Alfred expressed appreciation to the Chinese Government for providing such valuable educational opportunities. She encouraged the students to remain disciplined, strive for excellence, showcase the best qualities of Dominica while studying in China, and return home as future builders and leaders of their country.

President Burton and Ambassador Chu jointly presented the admission letters to the scholarship awardees of the 2026 Chinese Government Scholarship Program.