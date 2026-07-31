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Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie Meets with Auckland City East Area Commander Inspector Wilson

On 29 July, Consul General Chen Shijie met with Inspector Jim Wilson, Auckland City East Area Commander. Mr Chen expressed sincere gratitude to Auckland Police for its longstanding support and assistance to the Consulate General. The two sides exchanged views on ensuring the political dignity, safety of premises and personnel of the Consulate-General, as well as safeguarding legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in Auckland.

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Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie Meets with Auckland City East Area Commander Inspector Wilson

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