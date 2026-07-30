Healthy Neighborhoods Start With Healthy Homes!

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The Broome County Health Department is encouraging residents to take advantage of the Healthy Neighborhoods Program (HNP), a free initiative designed to create healthier and safer homes by addressing environmental health and safety concerns.

Funded through New York State Department of Health, HNP uses a comprehensive "healthy homes" approach to reduce housing-related illnesses and injuries in targeted neighborhoods. Through the program, trained staff conduct free in-home assessments to identify and address health and safety concerns related to:

· Asthma

· Indoor Air Quality

· Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention

· Injury Prevention

Eligible residents may also receive free safety supplies, educational resources and referrals to help reduce health risks within their homes.

According to New York State Department of Health, HNP has demonstrated positive outcomes across New York State. It has helped residents improve their asthma outcomes, save money, and improve housing conditions. Locally, Broome County Health Department has served 132 Broome County residents through HNP from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026. Of these, about 22% received an optional follow-up visit 3 – 6 months after their initial assessment to evaluate progress, receive additional support, and improve asthma management, if needed.

"The Healthy Neighborhoods Program helps residents identify health and safety concerns in their homes and provides practical resources to create safer, healthier living environments," said Emily Polanish, Public Health Sanitarian.

Residents interested in learning more or requesting a home visit can complete the HNP referral form located on BCHD’s Healthy Homes webpage: broomecountyny.gov/eh/healthyhomes

For additional information about the Healthy Neighborhoods Program, contact the Broome County Health Department at 607.778.2810 or Emily.Polanish@BroomeCountyNY.Gov or visit https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/indoors/healthy_neighborhoods/